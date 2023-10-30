Fact Check: Were Luke Perry and Matthew Perry related? Popular actors' deaths explored

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, known for playing the iconic role of Chandler Bing in the hit TV Show Friends, died after drowning in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home. As the world mourns his unfortunate death, many are wondering if he was related to Luke Perry.

While both Matthew and Luke Perry share the same last name and are from the same industry, they are not related and have no familial connection.

As news of the 17 Again star's death spread, many shared posts online remembering the actor. Fans even compared his life with that of Luke Perry, which caused many to believe that the two were related.

Both Luke and Matthew Perry died in their 50s

Luke, real name Coy Luther Perry III, was born on October 11, 1966, in Fredericktown, Ohio, to Coy Perry Jr. and Ann Perry. He had spoken about his rough relationship with his father and credited his stepfather Steve Bennett as the one who taught him many valuable life lessons.

Luke is known for starring in TV shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, and CW series Riverdale as Archie's father, Fred Andrews. His role on 90210 earned him the status of being a teenage heartthrob and landed him roles on successful TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and movies like The Fifth Element.

He married Actress Rachel Sharp in 1993 and the two shared a son and daughter. They divorced in 2003.

Luke died on March 4, 2019, after he suffered from a stroke.

Matthew Perry, on the other hand, was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969, to model John Bennett Perry and Suzanne. He grew up in Ottawa before moving to Los Angeles.

Before his big break as Chandler Bing on 90's hit sitcom Friends Perry appeared in smaller roles on shows such as Growing Pains and Call Me Anna. While working on Friends, he struggled with an alcohol and pill addiction, which led him to rehab, twice.

Matthew Perry is known for his roles in movies such as 17 Again, Fools Rush In, and The Whole Nine Yards.

While he was never married, he dated Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts, and professional volleyball player Rachel Dunn. He was also linked to Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham, who he has stated was one of his favorite people.

Matthew Perry's co-stars paid tributes to the actor on social media including his Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler who played his on-again-off-again girlfriend Janice.

"What a loss...The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on," Janice said.

While Matthew Perry's body was found in his jacuzzi, an investigation is still ongoing to determine the actual cause of death. On Sunday, October 29, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office released a statement confirming that Perry's autopsy had been completed, but they were awaiting this toxicology report, which can take a few weeks to arrive.