Fact Check: Were UFOs spotted in Seattle? Speculation debunked as videos of two bright moving objects in the sky go viral

Videos of fireball-like objects in the night sky of Seattle recently went viral, sending shockwaves around the internet as netizens speculated that these were UFOs and went into panic mode. However, the speculation is completely untrue. The bright objects seen above Seattle were not UFOs but were the Navy Leap Frogs doing a stunt.

The Navy Parachute team leaped into the air, leaving a trail of sparkling fireworks to land at Lumen Field and present the Seattle Sounders, who were playing their last regular season game, with carnations.

Alleged UFOs in the sky turn out to be the Navy Leap Frogs doing a stunt

Drama Alert's tweet was debunked by community notes (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

On October 8, Drama Alert posted a video on X and wrote, "UFOS SPOTTED OVER SEATLE! 🛸👽." The same went viral, amassing over 1.6 million views, as of this writing. While many were excited to see the alleged UFOs, some people were not having it and viewed it as yet another hoax.

The viral video was shot by a bunch of individuals who were looking out at the Seattle sky through a glass window, only to see what looked like two fiery objects drop down from the sky.

The onlookers could be heard expressing their confusion as they asked each other what they were looking at. They wondered why the objects were on fire and were unsure if they were drones or comets. They were all in agreement that it looked incredibly weird.

A lot of users were not convinced that the video captured UFOs (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

The claim about the objects being UFOs was debunked after a community note was attached to the post that went viral. It stated that what people saw in the Seattle skies was the Navy Leap Frogs skydiving and not UFOs.

The Navy Leap Frogs themselves caught wind of people panicking about what they saw from the distance and posted a clarification video on X, previously known as Twitter. They confirmed that there were no Unidentified Flying Objects above Seattle and stated that what went viral was their entrance into Lumen Field.

According to their official Website, the Navy Leap Frogs is the "official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy." The team is sanctioned by the Department of Defense and made up of "active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) and support personnel." Any organization can request jumps for shows between April and December.

The Navy Leap Frogs confirmed that the viral video featured their entrance into Lumen Field (Image via X/@NavyLeapFrogs)

The Seattle Sounders were playing their final home match of the 2023 MLS regular season at the historic Lumen Field, the home of both the Sounders and the NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks.

The October 8 game in question was against Vancouver and it ended in a goalless stalemate. The Sounders had already qualified for the playoffs, being placed third in the Western Conference.

To celebrate the Sounders' final home regular season game, which the club dubs as fan appreciation day, the Navy Leap Frogs leaped into the air from their drop planes, with sparks flying from the machines attached to their legs. They arrived at Lumen Field to hand out carnations to the Sounders.