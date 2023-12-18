Fact Check: Will Johnny Depp be in Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Viral poster explored

The speculation surrounding Johnny Depp's involvement in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has been rife. This is particularly after an unofficial poster for Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair, featuring Depp and Geoffrey Rush, emerged on Facebook. However, when the information was explored, it turned out to be false.

It was found that Yoda Bby Aby, a satirical and parody account, created the poster and movie title. Therefore, it had nothing to do with the official release. Despite this, the future of Depp's role in the franchise remains a topic of much debate. Moreover, as of now, there is no official confirmation about Johnny Depp reprising his role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Exploring the chances of Johnny Depp reprising the role

A still from Pirates of the Caribbean movie (Image via Walt Disney Studios)

There is a fair chance that Depp may or may not return to his iconic role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, especially following his legal challenges. The challenges include the 2020 libel trial in London and the 2022 defamation trial in Virginia. Nevertheless, there are rumors and indications that Depp might be open to reprising his iconic role as Jack Sparrow.

Initially, reports surfaced that Disney offered Johnny Depp a staggering $301 million to return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 along with an apology letter. However, Disney denied these claims, labeling them as false.

Furthermore, in an interview with The New York Times on June 4, 2023, Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey revealed Disney's "non-committal stance" in working with Depp again.

Concurrently, while the Margot Robbie-led Pirates movie is reportedly on hold, the focus seems to be shifting towards developing the main series. This shift could potentially influence the direction and casting of the sixth installment, hence keeping the door open for Depp's return.

What was the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean Sea about?

A still from Pirates of the Caribbean (Image via Walt Disney Studios)

The fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, was released in 2017. In this movie, Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed by Johnny Depp, finds himself pursued by an old nemesis, Captain Salazar. The plot follows Salazar and his crew of ghost pirates escaping from the Devil's Triangle.

Moreover, he is determined to kill every pirate at sea. This is because he is seeking vengeance on Sparrow. Furthermore, the plot also involves the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas. Next, Jack Sparrow embarks on a quest to find the Trident as he hopes to use it to defeat Salazar and secure his freedom.

During his quest, he is joined by Henry Turner, the son of Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann. Henry is seeking the Trident as he aims to break his father's curse. Then, he is also joined by Carina Smyth, a brilliant and determined astronomer who is also interested in finding the Trident for her reasons.

The film is known for its combination of action, adventure, and humor, typical of the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Also, through its narrative, it ventures into the themes of destiny, legacy, and redemption.

To summarize, Johnny Depp's involvement in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is shrouded with uncertainty. Despite rumors and speculation, there is no concrete evidence or official confirmation of his return.