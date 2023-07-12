5 movies to watch if you like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

It is no secret that the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is popular around the world. But, what is it about this franchise that attracts movie lovers of all ages? In fact, even before the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, audiences were already acquainted with the concept of pirates as there had been many movies that explored the theme closely.

However, what sets Pirates of the Caribbean apart is that it presented the classic story in a new light. The franchise introduced flawed but endearing characters, intriguing plotlines, a diverse cast, striking special effects, and engaging action scenes. It took the pirate theme and made it bigger and better.

Although it has been reported that a sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean is in the works, there has been no news of release dates yet. It seems like the wait won't be over anytime soon for fans of the franchise. However, this doesn't mean that fans cannot indulge in watching some of the most adventurous movies that have the same vibe as Pirates of the Caribbean in the meantime.

5 movies like Pirates of the Caribbean that will take you on thrilling and mysterious adventures

1) The Goonies (1985)

One of the biggest draws of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is the sense of adventure. Similarly, in The Goonies, a group of young kids find themselves in an adventure of a lifetime when they set out to find the long lost treasure of a legendary pirate. They need to use the treasure to save their home, but they come across many challenges, which includes a family of criminals who want the loot for themselves.

This movie has an intriguing narrative that will appeal to adults as well as a younger audience. There is plenty of excitement and unexpected surprises to keep viewers entertained from the beginning to the very end.

2) Castle in the Sky (1986)

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise opens up a pathway to magical and mysterious worlds, and this visually stunning movie by Hayao Miyazaki does the same.

Castle in the Sky follows the adventures of a young girl named Sheeta, who escapes the clutches of her kidnapper with the help of the crystal around her neck. She meets a young boy named Pazu, and they join forces to find a mysterious floating city called Laputa, which they think is where the crystal is from.

Comprising floating cities, mysterious crystals, interesting characters, and a gripping narrative, this film is great for when fans are looking for an adventure film that is suitable for the entire family.

3) The Mummy (1999)

Like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the Mummy movies also take an age-old concept and give it a fresh new spin.

In this movie, adventurer Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) and librarian Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz) make their way to an excavation that is taking place in Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead. By accident, they let loose a cursed high priest named Imhotep, who bring doom and destruction.

There are many things to like about this movie. It is entertaining and offers plenty of adventure, and the audience can also look forward to exciting action scenes and cool special effects.

4) National Treasure (2004)

If you love pirates, then you must be fascinated with hidden treasure. The National Treasure film series focuses on a treasure hunter named Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage).

In this first installment, Ben is searching for a treasure that can be traced back to the creation of the United States. Clues lead him to the Declaration of Independence, but when his colleague betrays him, he has to race against time to get to the treasure first.

The movie isn't meant to be taken too seriously. It is a fun ride for adventure lovers who enjoy adrenaline-pumping moments and interesting characters.

5) The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022)

Similar to the movies in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure also focuses on spirited pirates and buried treasures.

It follows the adventures of Woo Moo-chi (Kang Ha-neul), the head of the bandits, and Hae-rang (Han Hyo-joo), captain of the pirate ship, who join forces to find royal treasures hidden in an unknown location. Their quest is not without challenges, and they also have to fend off a traitor who is looking for the same treasure.

Interesting and funny, this movie has everything you need to keep you invested till the end. Viewers should especially look forward to exciting and cinematic action scenes.

These titles are perfect for fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, who enjoy movies with likeable characters, exciting adventures, and witty dialogue.

