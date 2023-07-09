What role does Brendan Fraser play in Killers of the Flower Moon? Details explored

Martin Scorsese's upcoming crime drama featuring Brendan Fraser, Killers of the Flower Moon, will hit theaters on October 20, 2023, and will subsequently be released on Apple TV+ for viewers worldwide.

The highly anticipated movie is an adaptation of the 2017 non-fiction novel, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, penned by journalist David Grann. As announced on August 3, 2021, in a Deadline exclusive, Brendan Fraser joined the cast of the movie in the role of WS Hamilton, William Hale's lawyer.

The book has been adapted for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese himself and features Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone in leading roles. Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Jillian Dion, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Tatanka Means, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Michael Abbot Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepard, Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell.

Killers of the Flower Moon promises to be a compelling exploration of a dark chapter in American history through the lens of one of the finest in world cinema - Martin Scorsese with help from cinematographer, Rodrigo Prieto.

Brendan Fraser working with acclaimed director and cast in Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon boasts a remarkable ensemble cast, including the best of the best in the industry. Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone play Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Burkhart while Robert De Niro portrays William Hale, Ernest's uncle. Brendan Fraser, who starred in the critically acclaimed film The Whale, joined the all-star cast to play Hale's corrupt lawyer.

Brendan Fraser in Killers of the Flower Moon (Image via Paramount Pictures/Apple TV+)

Fraser will be playing the bad guy in this epic Western crime saga, a fictionalized version of William Hale's real-life lawyer, W. S. Hamilton. According to the best-selling book, Hamilton was one of the four lawyers hired by Hale - J. I. Howard, J. M. Springer, and S. P. Freeling. However, there have been no indications of the other three lawyers in the trailers released so far.

Hamilton's job was to defend William Hale during his trials and make sure Ernest did not testify against his uncle. Brendan Fraser could be spotted in the recently released trailer by Paramount and Apple+, alongside Robert De Niro in a courtroom. Working in a high-caliber production and in a twisted role, the audience will get to watch a different side of Fraser who is better known for roles such as George in George of the Jungle (1997) and Rick O'Connell in The Mummy trilogy (1999–2008).

Brendan Fraser's role as an obese, gay man named Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale (2022) earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor and worldwide acclaim.

More on Killers of the Flower Moon

What was initially supposed to be a small project to be released before The Irishman (2019), Killers of the Flower Moon has ended up becoming a massive project over time. With a $200 million budget, it is the most expensive film ever to be backed by a streaming service.

Killers of the Flower Moon received a 9-minute standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Gear up for another Oscar contender from Scorsese featuring the Journey to the Center of the Earth star, Brendan Fraser, releasing on October 6, 2023, worldwide.

