Fall for Greenville 2022: Dates, timings, parking, food, and everything you need to know 

The Fall for Greenville 2022 festival has been announced, leaving individuals overjoyed. The Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is presented by Pepsi and will have delicious food, drinks, and great music options for attendees. The festival will arrive downtown on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The festival will kick off in full swing by October 14, 2022. On this day, the festival will continue on and around Main Street from West and East North streets into the West End. Attendees can enjoy the festivities until Sunday, October 16.

Being a free event for everyone, the only things attendees will have to pay for at the festival will be edibles, drinks, and various activities for the little ones.

Fall for Greenville 2022 timings

All those super excited about the Fall for Greenville festival can head to the location on Thursday, October 13, 2022. On this day, there will be a Kickoff Concert at CPI Security West End Stage. The concert will begin at 5 pm and will conclude at 10 pm.

The next day, which is Friday, October 14, 2022, the public will be able to participate in some more activities. On this day, the festival will be operational from noon to 10 pm.

On Saturday, being the second-last day, the public will be allowed to enter at 11 am and can stay back till 9 pm. However, on 16th October, 2022, which is the final day of the festival, the timings are from noon to 7 pm.

While it is a known fact that entry to the festival is free, a few Taste Tickets need to be purchased by festival-goers to buy food and drinks. These tickets can also be purchased for kids’ activities and some fun rides. The price remains $1 per ticket. However, these tickets will be sold in sheets of five and will be available at street corners downtown.

Food, drinks, and music at the festival

As per the information available on the website, the upcoming festival boasts a world of tempting treats, tunes, and taps. Over 50 restaurants with more than 250 items will be available for the public to indulge in. Some unique dishes that can be enjoyed at the festival include shrimp and grits, Philly-Cheesesteak eggrolls, empanadas, and some assorted desserts.

Moreover, with six stages, festival enthusiasts can enjoy music by more than 80 bands. Some of them are The Vegabonds, XperienceSoul, Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues, and more.

When it comes to drinks and beverages, the festival will be equipped with more than 50 taps of beer and wine. The Fall for Greenville festival will also have a craft beer lineup by The Carolina Ale House Beer Garden.

Provisions for cars and two-wheelers to park have also been ensured by the management. Free parking will be available for all in Country Square, 301 University Ridge, where there will also be a shuttle service to drop off festival-goers at the intersection of Augusta and Main streets.

