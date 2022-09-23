Pepsi S'mores Collection: Everything to know about the cluster and flavor profiles

This year, Pepsi decided to hop on the National Confectioners Association's "top food trend" and released its limited edition "S'Mores Collection." The collection has been dubbed as one that is perfect for end-of-summer camping adventures.

With the new collection, the company is making sure that the summer vibes continue into the upcoming fall. The limited edition trio will be available in 7.5 oz mini-cans and the collection's description reads:

"Celebrate the last day of Summer with the limited batch Pepsi S’mores Collection mix & match flavors to create your perfect s’mores combo!"

However, the collection isn't available in grocery stores. Instead, the company will randomly select 2,000 lucky winners through a sweepstakes, details of which are given below.

What is the Pepsi S'more Collection?

The beverage will come in three flavors - Chocolate, Graham Cracker and Toasty Marshmallow.

While the chocolate flavor primarily has cocoa notes, it also has hints of vanilla for an added creamy smoothness which gives it the feel of slightly melted chocolate. The Toasty Marshmallow tries to stimulate a mild bonfire flavor and has a marshmallow base with several "layers of toasted notes," the company said. Finally, the Graham Cracker flavor has notes of honey and cinnamon added to it, to bring in the ideal balance of the cracker.

The company has also added that mixing and matching these flavors will create the ideal mixture, reminiscent of nights around bonfires.

How to get your hands on this new collection?

The brand has noted that anyone can enter the sweepstakes through either Instagram or Twitter before September 27, midnight ET.

All you need to do is to follow the company's official Instagram and Twitter handles and post a picture of yourself with S'mores detailing how you enjoy having them. The post needs to have the hashtags - #PepsiSmores #Sweepstakes.

You need to remember to use the hashtags and follow the company's official Twitter or Instagram accounts to ensure that the post is acceptable. Additionally, your account needs to be set to 'Public,' so that the post is visible. Apart from this, the sweepstakes has a limit of a single entry for each Instagram and Twitter account.

The company will choose 2000 lucky winners at random and will inform them through DMs. The winner will get the limited edition Pepsi S'mores Collection, which has one can each of the three flavors.

Fans of the beverage are eagerly anticipating the new collection's release and are uploading images with the hopes that they will get a chance to win the rare drink.

Pepsi's S'mores Collection follows its other distinct and memorable releases like the Maple Syrup cola, Apple Pie and Cracker Jack flavors, among others.

