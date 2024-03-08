Fallout trailer breakdown: 5 things you missed

The Fallout TV series is a highly anticipated adaptation of the game. Amazon's OTT platform responsible for bringing it to screens worldwide has just released its first trailer and fans can't keep calm.

The show follows Lucy, a citizen living in a utopic-style vault in a post-apocalyptic world. However, when she ventures outside, she's met with dangers including radiation, thieves, and mutants.

The previous teaser-trailer has been praised by critics for its production value which seems like a staple for Amazon's productions. Fans were delighted to see the comedic element in the first trailer which was unexpected.

However, the new trailer adds more drama which suggests a decent blend between the two genres in the upcoming series.

The action adventure set in the year 2296 is helmed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the makers of the hit show Westworld. The cast of the show includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins.

Fallout will premiere on April 11, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

The Ghoul, and 4 other things from the Fallout trailer you must know

1) Something bad happens to the Vault dwellers

A still from Fallout (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The trailer includes a shot of a woman running in a white dress inside the vault as other vault dwellers lie motionless on the floor. It is worth noting that Vault-Tec was sold to people as a haven through the apocalypse.

However, as it is later revealed as a ploy to conduct experiments on humans, the shot shown in the trailer starts making sense. As all vaults have a similar story like this, it is most likely that the audience will get to see more such experiments being conducted.

2) The Ghoul

A still from Fallout (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Ghoul makes a big appearance in this trailer as compared to the previous one. A fan-favorite character, The Ghoul looks mutated beyond repair in the trailer. However, the trailer begins with an unmutated Ghoul in a Vault-Tec commercial suggesting his origins as an actor employed by the company.

The relationship between The Ghoul and Lucy as shown in the trailer is of animosity, something that fans are eager to see blossom into friendship in the series.

3) Lucy and her family belong to Vault 4

A still from Fallout (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Something indicated in the trailer is which vault Lucy belongs to. The unmutated version of The Ghoul is shown in front of the door of Vault 4 which looks like a location-specific ad for the company.

That indicates the location of Vault 4 which happens to be the same for Lucy and The Ghoul, Los Angeles. The games have also pointed in a similar direction, making a direct connection between the two characters.

4) The first look at the Brotherhood of Steel

A still from Fallout (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Featuring heavily in the games, the Brotherhood of Steel is a military faction operating in the wastelands of America. They're fascists who can rip into anything they please.

Maximus, a member of this faction, offers a unique perspective into the story by being the third lead of the series. The Brotherhood of Steel has been depicted as villains in the games, but what forms of it in the series remains to be seen.

5) The warring factions of L.A.

A still from Fallout (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In a shot from the trailer, the audience can see one person from the Brotherhood of Steel fighting a few people with unsophisticated weaponry. First, as the board behind the characters suggests, they're fighting in front of the Griffith Observatory in L.A.

Second, one person is seen holding a flag of the other faction, the New California Republic or NCR, drawing inspiration from Fallout: New Vegas. Therefore, it seems probable that the first season of the series will feature the fight between NCR and the Brotherhood of Steel over who controls L.A.

These 5 details from the trailer for Fallout hold the key to the events of the series.