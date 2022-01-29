"Everyone needs a Martin": Fans applaud Martin The Butler in 'Joe Millionaire'

Fox's reality series Joe Millionaire is back in 2022 with an entirely new concept. This time, the girls date two men, one of them rich and the other comparatively less wealthy. The show kicked off in January 2022 and aired its fourth episode today.

Viewers of the show Joe Millionaire watched the drama unfold between Carolyn and Amanda, who are both trying to build a connection with Kurt Sowers on the show. But what caught viewers' attention was the host who plays the butler on the show, Martin Andrew.

When tensions soar high, Martin to the rescue

Joe Millionaire did have its fair share of drama, with tensions running high and stressing women. The men also were not having a good time with Kurt mending his connection with Carolyn and Steven Mcbee trying to lighten the atmosphere.

This is when Martin Andrew entered the scene with a surprise planned for everyone. Before revealing what it was, Martin spoke to Kurt and stressed on choosing what was best for Kurt's relationship. He also advised Kurt not to be forced into making any decisions.

When Breanna called Martin and told him how she thought she was ugly, Martin guaranteed her that was not the case. He said:

"You are special. I look at you right now, and I see a beautiful young lady."

Martin also brought Breanna to where the rest of was during the last part of the trip and looked out for her.

For fans of Joe Millionaire, Martin stole the show

Fans of Joe Millionaire were in awe of Martin's actions for supporting the cast in the episode. Fans took to social media to applaud Martin.

Meredith @Mlovin1 Okay Martin is a National Treasure and must be protected AT ALL COSTS! #JoeMillionaire Okay Martin is a National Treasure and must be protected AT ALL COSTS! #JoeMillionaire https://t.co/kNCq8Nlrnj

Molly @MollyKW24



Martin is the true hero of this episode. I would have needed his phone number after this. We could all use that kind of comfort.



#JoeMillionaire LOL Martin coming in with the advice “Don’t talk to Steven for the rest of the night”Martin is the true hero of this episode. I would have needed his phone number after this. We could all use that kind of comfort. LOL Martin coming in with the advice “Don’t talk to Steven for the rest of the night” Martin is the true hero of this episode. I would have needed his phone number after this. We could all use that kind of comfort.#JoeMillionaire

Mandy @manderlyns #JoeMillionaire Omg. Martin. You sweet sweet man Omg. Martin. You sweet sweet man 💜 #JoeMillionaire

dramabananna @dramabananna Tell me someone as committed and caring as Martin, our butler! #JoeMillionaire Tell me someone as committed and caring as Martin, our butler! #JoeMillionaire https://t.co/HKsBXaBFCw

Who is Martin Andrew?

Martin the Butler (Image via martinthebutler/ Instagram)

Martin Andrew is a musician, actor, author and celebrity impersonator from Britain. He plays the butler and offers support to both men on the show. Martin also spoke to Fox 7 about the show as well as the men. He talked about the men and his role on the show:

"It's very tough indeed. They are both there to find love which is quite genuine and I am there to try and sort of help them through this process as an advisor."

