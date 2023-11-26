Fans in awe of Kendall Jenner’s look for the By Far fragrance: “Obsessed with you”

Kendall Jenner, known for her style and fashion statements, has recently turned heads with her endorsement of By Far's new fragrance line. The collection, featuring a range of seven unique scents, including Splash, Bingo Queen, Passing Clouds, Rose Garden, Love Trance, Hopscotch, and Someone I Knew, offers a diverse palette for fragrance enthusiasts.

Each scent is distinct, with a blend of notes that cater to various preferences, making the collection versatile and appealing.

By Far, primarily celebrated for its trendy shoes and bags, has ventured into the fragrance realm with this collection. The brand's foray into fragrances has garnered considerable attention, with the Jenner-approved “I'm obsessed with you” scent leading the charge.

This line isn’t just about the scents; it's also about sustainable beauty, as evidenced by its innovative refillable charm case that comes in six different shades, including pink blossom and lilac purple.

Fans appreciate Kendall Jenner’s look for the By Far fragrance (Image via Instagram/kendalljenner)

The recent look of Jenner for the By Far Fragrance presents her elegant and sophisticated style, further cementing her influence in the world of fashion and beauty.

"Goddess": Fans react to Kendall Jenner's endorsement for By Far

Fans have been quick to express their admiration for Kendall Jenner’s look for the By Far fragrance. Captivated by her stunning portrayal of the fragrance, comments like "Absolutely beautiful Angel”, “So pretty”, “Wonderful”, “Your Goddess” have flooded social media platforms.

It's clear that Jenner's association with By Far has not only highlighted the brand’s new fragrance line but also reinforced her status as a fashion and beauty icon.

Fans appreciate Kendall Jenner’s look for the By Far fragrance (Image via Instagram/kendalljenner)

Fans appreciate Kendall Jenner’s look for the By Far fragrance (Image via Instagram/kendalljenner)

Fans appreciate Jenner’s look for the By Far fragrance (Image via Instagram/kendalljenner)

Fans on Kendall’s look for the By Far fragrance (Image via Instagram/kendalljenner)

Fans appreciate Kendall’s look for the By Far fragrance (Image via Instagram/kendalljenner)

Fans appreciate Jenner’s look for the By Far fragrance (Image via Instagram/kendalljenner)

Fans appreciate Jenner’s look for the By Far fragrance (Image via Instagram/kendalljenner)

Fans have enthusiastically appreciated Kendall Jenner’s connection with the By Far fragrance. Her embodiment of the brand's aesthetic has been received with overwhelming positivity.

The fragrance, which Jenner passionately endorses, has become a topic of admiration, with fans echoing Jenner's obsession with the scent.

The unique appeal of By Far fragrances

By Far's fragrance line is noteworthy for more than just its celebrity endorsement. The “Daydream of a Bingo Queen” scent, for instance, offers a fresh, sweet, and slightly herby aroma.

It combines top notes of four-leaf clover accord, heart notes of neroli, and base notes of ambrette, along with hints of pink peppercorns and orange blossom petals.

This concoction creates a crisp yet cozy fragrance experience. The four-leaf clover note adds a bright, grassy touch, while the ambrette provides a grounding, warming sensation.

Fans on Kendall’s look for the By Far fragrance (Image via Instagram/kendalljenner)

Another distinct feature of By Far's fragrances is their sustainability. The brand’s commitment to eco-friendly practices is evident in the design of the fragrance bottles, which are intended to be refilled rather than replaced.

This sustainable approach is not only practical but also resonates with environmentally conscious consumers. The easy refill process, involving a self-dispensing top that allows for effortless refilling of the charm bottle, showcases By Far's innovative approach to beauty products.

Kendall Jenner’s look for the By Far fragrance has significantly bolstered the brand's entry into the fragrance market. Her endorsement, coupled with the unique and sustainable features of the fragrances, has made this collection a standout in the beauty industry.

Fans have openly expressed their admiration for Jenner’s association with the brand, reflecting the successful merging of celebrity influence and innovative product design.

As By Far continues to expand its product range, it’s clear that the brand is poised to make a lasting impact in the world of fashion and beauty.