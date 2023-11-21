WIND AND SEA x L.L. Bean cold-weather capsule collection: Everything we know so far

The fashion landscape is set to witness an exciting collaboration with the WIND AND SEA x L.L. Bean cold-weather capsule collection. This joint venture brings together the innovative Japanese brand WIND AND SEA and the American heritage company, L.L. Bean.

Known for their distinct outdoor wear, these two labels unite to offer a range of apparel and accessories tailored for the colder months.

This collection shows a practical style, focusing on functionality without compromising aesthetics. It's an array of clothing that promises to be as versatile as it is fashionable, catering to diverse cold-weather needs. From cozy pile fleece jackets to vintage-style tartan flannels, this lineup has something for everyone.

The collection is already available for purchase, with prices reflecting the quality and craftsmanship of both brands. For instance, the pile fleece jackets are priced at $184, offering a blend of comfort and style.

WIND AND SEA x L.L. Bean cold-weather capsule collection begins from $65

WIND AND SEA x L.L. Bean cold-weather capsule (Image via Wind and Sea)

The WIND AND SEA x L.L. Bean cold-weather capsule collection offers a diverse selection of products.

Highlighting the collection are the Pile Fleece Jackets, available in three colorways: Black, Natural (cream), and Fatigue Green. These jackets, priced at $184, are designed for maximum comfort and functionality, featuring both interior and exterior pocketing.

The WIND AND SEA x L.L. Bean cold-weather capsule collection also includes vintage-style tartan flannels. Priced at $132, these flannels are a winter wardrobe essential, featuring subtle co-branded logos that enhance their classic appeal. Complementing these apparel pieces are the unique Sherpa 5-panel hats.

Available in Black and Soapstone (yellow/cream) for $65, these hats are adorned with L. L. Bean’s logo on the front and a WIND AND SEA stamp on the back, making them true statement pieces.

The standout Tote and Boat

A highlight of the collection is the reworked L. L. Bean “Tote and Boat.” This iconic silhouette has been reimagined with co-branded embroidery, available in various neutral colorways.

The tote, though currently sold out, stands as a testament to the collection's appeal and the seamless blend of the brands' aesthetics.

WIND AND SEA x L.L. Bean cold-weather capsule (Image via Wind and Sea)

The WIND AND SEA x L.L. Bean cold-weather capsule collection is available for purchase on WIND AND SEA’s online store.

Due to its popularity, some items, like the tote bags, have already sold out. Enthusiasts are encouraged to explore the collection promptly to secure their favorite pieces.

History and heritage: WIND AND SEA and L.L. Bean

WIND AND SEA, hailing from Japan, has established itself as a forward-thinking brand in outerwear. Known for its modern designs and emphasis on functionality, the brand has garnered a loyal following.

WIND AND SEA x L.L. Bean cold-weather capsule (Image via Wind and Sea)

On the other hand, L.L. Bean, an American brand from Maine, brings over a century of heritage in outdoor wear. Their expertise in creating durable and comfortable clothing makes this collaboration a perfect meld of innovation and tradition.

The WIND AND SEA x L.L. Bean cold-weather capsule collection is a unique blend of modern design and heritage craftsmanship. With the collection now available online, fashion enthusiasts have a chance to own a piece of this exclusive collaboration.