The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS collection unveils a stellar lineup of apparel and footwear that seamlessly merges functionality with futuristic aesthetics. London-based designer Kiko Kostadinov, known for his innovative approach to fashion, has steadily been teasing this collection. By strategically releasing select items, Kostadinov has ensured that the anticipation remains high.

In collaboration with ASICS NOVALIS, Kostadinov has previously dropped items such as the GEL-TEREMOA in “Black/Grey” and “Yellow/Brown”. This collaborative venture has a rich history, with Kostadinov and ASICS consistently pushing the boundaries of technical gear.

Released globally on November 3, the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS collection will appeal to a diverse audience. Shoppers can find these products at ASICS and select retailers worldwide.

A detailed look at the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS collection

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS collection includes apparel, trousers, hoodies, tees, caps, and boots that are available across the world. Here is a breakdown of the details of the collection.

Apparel

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS has introduced an innovative unisex range. The collection commences with the HEVEANOID parka, characterized by tonal chest pockets and an integrated hood. The apparel lineup also includes two-toned bomber jackets and futuristic ORMOSIANCY shirting.

Trousers and Hoodies

The collection extends to include LIATRISORY trousers available in "Medallion Yellow" and "Obsidian Black" colorways. Hoodies in the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS collection stand out with layered outlines and mesmerizing flocking prints.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS apparel (Image via Asics website)

Tees and Caps

The range further explores everyday wardrobes with graphic tees and tied caps, enhancing the collection's versatile nature.

Features of the Boots

GEL-TEREMOA Colorway

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS introduces a new GEL-TEREMOA colorway in captivating silver and brown hues.

Cushioned GEL Technology

The boots feature cushioned GEL technology, ensuring comfort while maintaining a sleek appearance.

Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS NOVALIS collection (Image via Asics website)

ASICS TRUSSTIC Soles

The footwear integrates ASICS TRUSSTIC soles, ensuring durability and stability in every step.

BLAST PLUS Foam

The inclusion of BLAST PLUS foam adds an extra layer of cushioning, ensuring optimal comfort.

As per the Asics official website, the concept of the collection is:

"ASICS NOVALIS™, is a new unisex line created jointly by the Kiko Kostadinov Studios and ASICS. The capsule reinterprets the fundamentals of ASICS and its ethos of ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ to go beyond athletic performance and into the practice of everyday life."

Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS NOVALIS (Image via Asics website)

And about the footwear, the ASICS website states:

"A truly inventive silhouette with a synthetic leather-dominant upper, complete with a sculptural sole. Available in three shades."

Here's an idea of the price range of the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS collection.

Bixance hoodie: $279.15

Liatrisory trouser: $279.15

GEL-TEREMOA: $268.41

Bixance long sleeve: $150.31

Bixance short sleeve: $128.84

ORMOSIANCY SHIRT: $257.68

Heveanoid parka: $611.98

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS collection combines functional design and futuristic style. With a diverse range of apparel and technologically advanced footwear, this collection encapsulates Kostadinov's innovative spirit.