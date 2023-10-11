ASICS’ “Winter Garden” sneaker collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

ASICS’ “Winter Garden” sneaker collection is the newest gem unveiled by the renowned Japanese sneaker powerhouse. This brand, synonymous with style meeting substance, carries a rich history, proving their unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and trendsetting, becoming a beacon for those seeking the perfect blend of aesthetics and function.

Over the years, ASICS has been an epitome of reinvention, aligning their shoes with evolving tastes and eras. Their mastery in creating footwear that provides unparalleled comfort while reflecting the current fashion ethos is commendable.

The ASICS’ “Winter Garden” sneaker collection, set for an estimated release in October 2023, is priced at $110, and is a combination of winter's tranquility and sophisticated elegance.

ASICS’ “Winter Garden” sneaker collection has "printed mesh panels that are rendered with a vibrant floral print"

Closer look of ASICS’ “Winter Garden” sneaker collection (Image via Sneaker News)

The freshly revealed “Winter Garden” collection stands out with its winter-inspired makeover. The collection fuses subtle shades of white and brown, topped with intricate floral graphics, perfectly capturing the essence of a winter garden.

Sneaker variants and design details

Within this collection, classic models like the GEL-1130 and GT-2160 make a return, accompanied by the latest entrants, GEL-NYC and Japan S ST. These sneakers embrace traditional structures both in their uppers and sole units.

ASICS’ “Winter Garden” sneaker collection (Image via Sneaker News)

Dominated by “Cream” and “Oatmeal” hues, they resonate with the collection's theme. Adding a touch of vibrancy, each pair in the collection flaunts bright green accents, further complemented by multi-colored flower-patterned base layers.

Specifically, the ASICS GEL-NYC from the "Winter Garden Pack" can be identified with its design pattern.

Year-round style statement

While the designs are inspired by the frosty season, these sneakers are versatile enough for year-round wear. Their striking aesthetics ensure that wearers can seamlessly transition from one season to the next, making a style statement, and countering the often dull wardrobe choices the colder months can bring.

ASICS’ “Winter Garden” sneaker collection another variety to look for (Image via Sneaker News)

The official website describes the ASICS’ “Winter Garden” sneaker collection as follows:

"Spanning across decades of design evolution, the GEL-1130™ sneaker pays homage to the ninth iteration of the GEL-1000™ series. The stability running shoe from 2008 keeps you feeling supported wherever your mind takes you. Part of the WINTER GARDEN™ Pack, this design features printed mesh panels that are rendered with a vibrant floral print."

With its anticipated launch in October 2023 and a price tag of $110, it promises to be a sought-after collection for sneaker enthusiasts globally.

This collection, with its distinct design and flair, is a must-have for those looking to elevate their sneaker game this winter and beyond.