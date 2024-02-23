Fans rally against Warner Bros. as #ReleaseCoyoteVsAcme takes over X

The fourth quarter meeting at WBD, which has also declared Warner Bros. as the first Hollywood conglomerate to turn a profit for its streaming unit for a full year, was expected to give some clarification about the anticipated Coyote vs. Acme, a WB film based on some of the most famous characters from the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series of cartoons.

However, with no further updates, fans have taken up the initiative to rally against the studio in an attempt to pressure it to at least release Coyote Vs. Acme online. The status of the film is really baffling as there were multiple big studios like Paramount and Netflix willing to take the film off WB's hands, but the studio ultimately ended the negotiations with no results.

Expand Tweet

Before and after the fourth quarter of WBD, fans from all over the world took to X (formerly Twitter) to protest against the studio, with many fans claiming that they never stopped wanting the film.

"Make cartoons be heard once more"- Fans rally for the release of Coyote vs. Acme as Warner Bros. leaves out any update

Most fans expected Warner Bros. to give some update about the film by today, with many even posting about their anticipation ahead of the WBD meeting.

Expand Tweet

But as things transpired, no update about the film came even well after the conclusion of the WBD meeting, which only revealed information about the fourth quarter and full-year earnings.

Fans were left utterly displeased with Warner Bros. following this, and started a full-fledged rally, with the hashtag #ReleaseCoyoteVsAcme.

Previously, such fan rallies have managed to perform wonders in the entertainment world, and they should not be underestimated now.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans also wanted the movie to be leaked so that it would be available to the general public.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If the fan protests go on as strongly as they are going right now, Warner Bros. will have to address the issue sooner rather than later.

What is Coyote vs. Acme about?

Based on the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series of cartoons, Coyote vs. Acme is a comedy film directed by Dave Green and written by Samy Burch from a story by Burch, James Gunn, and Jeremy Slater. James Gunn also serves as an EP on the project.

The ambitious project also had a star-studded cast, which included John Cena, Will Forte, Lana Condor, P.J. Byrne, Tone Bell, Martha Kelly, and Eric Bauza in a voice role.

The film was in development since 2018 and was only shelved in November 2023 so WB could obtain a $30 million tax write-down, following in the lines of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

The initial backlash to this decision was enough for the studio to reconsider, but after not finding a buyer, they let the film be, implying that it would be shelved forever.

Now, with the new round of protests, we have to see how fans are able to influence Warner Bros.'s decision this time.