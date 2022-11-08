Black Adam actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is all set to star in an upcoming Christmas special action-adventure movie, Red One, which also stars the Marvel star, Chris Evans. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Prime Video took to Twitter to share an exciting first look at Johnson and Evans in the brand-new movie.

Ever since the news of Red One was released, it has created a lot of buzz and thrill among fans as they are quite intrigued to see the two mega Hollywood stars come together in a fun Christmas movie.

Take a closer look at the Twitter post released by Prime Video here:

Actor Dwayne Johnson also posted the news on his Twitter account.

Fans have also been curious to learn what the movie is about. Some have even been wondering whether it's a sequel to 2021's Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

Professor Benson @bensongpearson @TheRock @ChrisEvans @SevenBucksProd @PrimeVideo Franchise??? Can this be built off Red Notice? And the Bruce Willis RED movies? That way we can have Black Adam, Captain America, Deadpool, Wonder Woman, just everybody from every franchise in one big seperate world! @TheRock @ChrisEvans @SevenBucksProd @PrimeVideo Franchise??? Can this be built off Red Notice? And the Bruce Willis RED movies? That way we can have Black Adam, Captain America, Deadpool, Wonder Woman, just everybody from every franchise in one big seperate world!

Twitter is buzzing after Prime Video released the first look of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Red One

Check out some of the tweets shared by fans expressing their thrill and anticipation regarding the new movie Red One.

Can't wait to see this movie also I can't wait to see black Adam and captain America in their 1st Christmas movie together

I know the movie will be out next year but my question is: Will be released at Christmas next year just because it's Christmas-themed or will it be released earlier? Because I don't think I can wait a whole year to see it

Captain America and Black Adam together in one CHRISTMAS movie, I will be watching this movie for sure!

By the looks of the above tweets, it is quite understandable that fans can't wait to see what Christmas magic will come their way in the upcoming Prime Video movie. They are also eager to witness their favorite DC and Marvel stars come together in a Christmas movie.

Learn all about Prime Video's upcoming Christmas movie, Red One

When will the movie be released?

Red One Updates @RedOneUpdates Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans as Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley in ‘Red One’ Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans as Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley in ‘Red One’ https://t.co/2VWJ6lBpDz

Red One is scheduled to be released in the holiday season of 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. However, the exact release date for the movie is yet to be announced.

Hiram Garcia wrote the original story for the movie, which is directed by Jake Kasdan. Chris Morgan has served as the screenplay writer for Red One.

Jake Kasdan is a renowned American actor and director who has previously directed several noteworthy movies, including Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Orange County, Bad Teacher, S*x Tape, Shades of Ray, Friends with Kids, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Zero Effect and The TV Set.

Dwayne Johnson, Red One's lead star, has served as the producer for the movie, along with Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jake Kasdan, Chris Morgan, and Melvin Mar. Ainsley Davies is the executive producer, while Sky Salem Robinson has co-produced the Amazon Prime movie.

Who are the cast members of Red One?

LetsCinema @letscinema Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson starts shooting for Amazon Prime’s #RedOne Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson starts shooting for Amazon Prime’s #RedOne. https://t.co/xDei9wjDw1

Dwayne Johnson will portray the lead character, Callum Drift, in the upcoming movie. Chris Evans is all set to play the lead role of Jack O'Malley in Red One.

Besides Johnson and Evans, the lead cast list for the brand new 2023 Christmas movie Red One includes J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus, Kiernan Shipka, Nick Kroll, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Wesley Kimmel, and Kristofer Hivju.

Don't forget to watch Red One, which is all set to make its debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2023's holiday season.

