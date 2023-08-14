Fans rejoiced with the latest Pop-Tarts x Crocs collab: “Insane and awesome at the same time” 

Recently, the Pop-Tarts and Crocs collaboration brought a new Crocs with pop tarts makeover, and fans showed their ecstasy by commenting on Instagram. As soon as the @Poptartsus shared the news on Instagram, fans' exodus remark filled the comment box with a happy and pleasant vibe.

The collaboration of food and fashion is a witty choice, indeed, and several brands such as Sweethearts and Taco Bell have teamed up with Crocs to blend fashion into food. Recently, Crocs got the Pop Tarts' baked pastry makeover, and fans' reaction seems pretty positive.

A fan expressed his delight at the partnership by describing the baked pastry makeover of the Crocs as insane and awesome at the same time:

Fans are super delighted with Crocs x Pop Tart ( Image via Instagram/Poptartsus )

While some fans are constantly asking Pop-Tarts to bring peanut butter, others exhibit their excitement.

Pop-Tarts x Crocs collaboration: Crocs got a delicious makeover

The classic clog manufacturer, Crocs have never failed to surprise its fans. Being one of the most adopted casual footwear, Crocs not only provide the utmost comfort but has become a fashion staple nowadays.

However, the beginning was not smooth for Crocs as some media marked it as the 'Ugly' shoe, and because of its uncoolness people discarded it. However, trends are changing each day and one fine morning, the never giving up spirit of Crocs got the reward and the brand name became a favorite shoe line.

In collaboration with Pop-Tarts, the foam clog manufacturer has exhibited the marvelous caliber of their design team who has added the Pop-Tarts jibbitz to stick on the upper silhouette. The collaboration also includes sugary Crocs-shaped jibbitz added to the baked pastry and etched with edible glue.

In tan hued silhouette, the shoe has heel straps with several perforation patterns on the sole. Along with the " Crazy Good" slogan, the jibbitz got a replica of strawberry-baked pastry and a silver wrapper imprinted with the brand's name.

Fans rejoiced for Pop-Tarts x Crocs collaboration

Fans got the first look via the Pop-Tarts Instagram page and can be seen pretty excited for the colorful sugary jibbitz. The comment panel was flooded with "I need this" phrases and most people want to know more details about them.

Both the brands became a part of a regular household where one is consumed heavily on the breakfast table, other supports the feet on a hectic day. So, people share a large part of their day-to-day life chanting the brands' names.

The collaboration between Pop-Tarts and Crocs surely brings a smile to the consumers. The Kellogg's fans appreciated the design team of Crocs and thanked them for bringing this masterpiece to their life.

Crocs has won millions of hearts with its unique design and functionality. The casual foam-based shoe is favorable for humid weather and its eyelet design helps to blow air. Its casual fit attracts most people and this collaboration with the baked pastry company has shown a positive outcome.

However, to get a pair, fans need to register them, and due to its limited edition, the brands have applied First - come first - served pattern but the fans' excitement demands more stocks in the stores.