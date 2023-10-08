Fantastic Four director wraps up cast selection, post-strike announcement on the horizon

Fantastic Four, which will bring Marvel’s first family to the MCU, is one of the most awaited projects in Hollywood. After experiencing delays and uncertainties, the highly anticipated reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise is finally gaining momentum. Director Matt Shakman has reportedly completed the casting process and will soon unveil the talented actors who will be part of this exciting project.

Although Shakman did not disclose any casting details, there have been rumors circulating about actors being considered for various roles in the film. These include John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Reed and Susan Richards, Glen Powell as Johnny Storm, and Seth Rogen as Ben Grimm.

Shakman also hinted at the tone and direction of the film. He aims to deliver an innovative interpretation of this superhero team. With production scheduled to commence in 2024, we can anticipate updates on casting choices in the upcoming months.

Marvel's Fantastic Four: The casting mystery amid industry strikes

The highly anticipated movie Fantastic Four is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025. It is helmed by director Matt Shakman, known for his work on the series WandaVision and episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, and Game of Thrones.

However, due to WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes since September 21, 2023, the casting details of the characters have been kept under wraps. Shakman has not been able to announce any name-casting details but promised to reveal them soon.

In an interview with Collider, Shakman provided an update on the casting process. He mentioned that he has already selected actors for the roles of Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing. However, he expressed his eagerness to share this news with fans once the strike concludes but is currently unable to reveal any specifics.

Shakman said:

“There will be an announcement at some point! I know that the internet is very excited to find out, and I'm excited to share it. I just can't do it yet.”

Shakman also hinted that the upcoming film will also bring some new concepts never seen before in the MCU. He mentioned his collaboration with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to bring a faithful depiction of the beloved team to the silver screen. Shakman expressed his admiration for the Fantastic Four comics, emphasizing his intention to honor their history and significance in the Marvel universe.

It will be the third attempt to bring the comic book series to film, following the previous versions in 2005, 2007, and 2015. The last one did not experience success, both critically and commercially, and was widely criticized by fans and critics alike. Many blamed the troubled production and creative clashes between director Josh Trank and 20th Century Fox for the movie’s failure.

Now that Marvel Studios has acquired the rights to use the Fantastic Four characters following Disney's purchase of Fox in 2019, fans are filled with hope that the upcoming movie will meet their expectations. This film is anticipated to be included in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside anticipated projects, like Blade, Deadpool 3, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Why is the Fantastic Four reboot delayed?

Marvel announced the Fantastic Four reboot in July 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, originally slated for November 8, 2024, then February 14, 2025, and now it is pushed back to a May 2, 2025 release date. Meanwhile, fans may be surprised by its further expected delay in release date.

Jon Watts, who directed the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, was initially attached to lead the project. However, in April 2022, he stepped down to take a break from directing superhero films.

A few months later, in August 2022, Matt Shakman was confirmed as the new director. Meanwhile, the production of the reboot was further delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that affected the film industry in late 2022 and early 2023. The strikes were resolved in March 2023, but many projects had to reschedule their filming dates and locations.