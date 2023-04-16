Fantasy Island season 2 episode 10 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Fantasy Island is all set to return this week with an all-new episode. The reboot and continuation of the original series of the same name has seen some great drama in the previous nine episodes. The upcoming episode will see a set of intriguing guests with some absurd fantasies.

The FOX series follows Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sánchez) and her team of dedicated staff working to provide a luxurious experience for the guests who come to the island seeking to fulfill their fantasies. But things on the island are not as simple as they sound. When looking for their fantasies, the guests often come across life-changing experiences and eye-opening revelations that turn out to be quite different from their original fantasies.

The upcoming episode of the show, titled War of the Roses (And the Hutchinsons), will also follow a similar premise with two sets of guests coming to the island in search of their respective fantasies. It will premiere on April 17, 2023, on FOX at 9.00 PM EST.

Fantasy Island season 2, episode 10 preview: A tale of two couples

After the previous episode of Fantasy Island saw some high-octane drama, which featured a guest trying to live her process fantasy, including some period drama and costumes, this week is all set to push things forward with two sets of guests coming to the island.

As indicated by the synopsis, the upcoming episode will focus on a middle-aged couple and a younger couple. Sadly, the synopsis does not detail what their fantasies are, leaving a lot to surprise. The synopsis also hints that this episode will see Javier (John Gabriel Rodriguez) and Elena finally talk about their relationship. This means that this episode will focus on three couples in total.

The official synopsis, as released by FOX, reads:

"A middle-aged couple and a younger couple arrive separately with their own unique fantasies; Javier and Roarke finally have a conversation about their relationship."

This episode is written by Gene Levitt.

More about Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island, stylized as FANTASY ISLⱯND is an American drama series created by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain. It is a sequel and a spinoff to the original series of the same name, which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984.

The series follows Elena Roarke, a grand niece of Mr. Roarke, the main host from the original series. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Takinq place at a luxury resort, fantasies requested by guests are fulfilled, althouqh they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions -- both big and small -- that keep one awake at night, each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enliqhtened and transformed throuqh the maqical realism of Fantasy Island."

The main cast of the series includes Daniel Lugo as Segundo, Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda, Gabriela Z. Hernández as Dr. Gina, and Alexa Mansour as Helene, apart from Sanchez and John Gabriel Rodriquez.

Apart from them, the show boasts a huge list of guest stars, including the likes of Odette Annable, Leslie Jordan, Jasika Nicole, Zack Pearlman, and Teri Hatcher, among many others.

Previous episodes of Fantasy Island are available for streaming on Hulu.

