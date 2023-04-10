Fantasy Island season 2 episode 9 release date, plot, promo, and more details

Fantasy Island is all set to return to television screens once again this week with an all-new episode. The ongoing season of the reboot show has been quite enthralling up to this point, bringing in some solid cases, which had profound impacts on the running storyline. The upcoming episode will see another set of very intriguing guests as they visit the fabled island to fulfill their biggest fantasies.

The next episode of Fantasy Island has been titled Gwenivere Of Glendale. It will air on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 9:00 pm EST on FOX. The episode will follow Gwen, a woman who wishes to go back in time and be the Princess of her dreams. As per the official synopsis released by the network, this episode will likely take viewers across the mystical realm of the past and retell the stories of princesses and their kingdoms.

Fantasy Island season 2, episode 9 will also be available for streaming on Hulu a day later.

Fantasy Island season 2, episode 9 preview: The fascinating tale of a Princess

The upcoming episode of Fantasy Island will focus on Gwen, a new guest on the island with an out-of-the-box fantasy. The new episode will see her demand a fantasy involving a princess and a possible marriage to a king.

This means that the upcoming episode will take viewers through some interesting landscapes and sets. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Gwen’s fantasy is to go back in time and be the Princess she longs to be—pampered, rich, and cared-for. At first, the fantasy is everything she dreamed of—the gowns, the pageantry, everyone bowing to her. But Gwen soon finds out the King is preparing to marry her off to a cruel, ambitious Prince."

It continues:

"With the marriage looming, Gwen has no choice but to flee. She befriends a soldier and together they hatch a dangerous escape plan. Ruby isn’t feeling like herself and Roarke suspects it has something to do with Isla."

Based on the detailed synopsis, it seems that this episode will not only focus on the princess fantasy but will also deal with Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) resolving the latest issue on the island.

More about Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island, stylized as FANTASY ISLⱯND, is a reboot and continuation of the 1977 series of the same name. This rendition was created by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain for Fox. The show originally premiered in 2021.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Taking place at a luxury resort, fantasies requested by guests are fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the 'what if' questions -- both big and small -- that keep one awake at night, each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island."

The lead cast includes Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, John Gabriel Rodriquez, Daniel Lugo as Segundo, and Gabriela Z. Hernández. Apart from this, fans also witness regular guest appearances in every episode.

The series is available for streaming on Hulu.

