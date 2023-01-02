Fantasy Island season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Fantasy Island premieres on Fox on Monday, January 2, 2023. The series explores a number of themes, including magical realism, fantasy, and many more.

Here's a short description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Taking place at a luxury resort, fantasies requested by guests are fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions -- both big and small -- that keep one awake at night, each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.''

The show features Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, and many others playing important roles. It is helmed by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain.

Fantasy Island season 2 cast: Roselyn Sanchez, and others to feature in upcoming season

1) Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke

Roselyn Sánchez portrays the character of Elena Roark in Fantasy Island. She had earlier played the role in season 1, and received mostly positive reviews for her performance on the show. Fans can expect her to deliver another impressive performance in the upcoming installment.

Apart from Fantasy Island, Roselyn Sánchez is widely known for her performances in An Ice Wine Christmas, A Taste of Summer, and Grand Hotel, to name a few.

2) Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda

Kiara Barnes dons the role of Ruby Akada in the fantasy drama show. Barnes has been phenomenal throughout the first installment and is expected to continue her good form in the new season.

Kiara Barnes has previously starred in The Bold and the Beautiful, The Wrong Wedding Planner, and Stuck With You.

3) John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier

Actor John Gabriel Rodriguez essays the character of Javier in Fantasy Island. Along with Roselyn Sánchez and Kiara Barnes, he'd earlier portrayed the role in the first season, for which he received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

John Gabriel Rodriguez' other notable film and TV acting credits include Blind Turn, Cherry Bomb, Young & Hungry, and My Boy, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the second season of the show is also expected to feature several others in key supporting/minor roles, including:

Gabriela Z. Hernandez as Dr. Gina

Anuja Joshi as Nisha

Odette Annable as Daphne Madden

Caitlin Stasey as Isabel Marshall

Debbi Morgan as Eileen

More details about Fantasy Island plot

A sneak peek of the second season describes the upcoming installment as ''funny'' and ''wonderful.'' It maintains the charming and hilarious tone of the first season, and fans can look forward to another thrilling season replete with fun adventures and exciting moments, with many of their fan-favorite characters returning.

The first season of the show premiered in August 2021, and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the series' overall tone, visuals, and entertaining storyline.

It is a sequel to the 1977 series of the same name, which stars Ricardo Montalbán, Hervé Villechaize, and many others portraying pivotal roles.

Don't forget to catch Fantasy Island season 2 on Fox on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT.

