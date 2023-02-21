Fantasy Island season 2 episode 7 recap: A tale of chasing perfection

Fantasy Island aired its seventh episode of the sophomore season today. The most recent episode, Happy, is a prime example of how adeptly this show reminds viewers of how dark and complicated the labyrinth of human emotions can be. With crude commentary, great drama, and some sprinkles of internal drama on the island, this was one of the more exciting episodes of the season.

The reboot of the original Fantasy Island, this new FOX drama has lived up to its predecessor in almost all ways. It follows Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) and her group of dedicated staff members as they greet the many different guests who come to the island in each episode to fulfill their deepest fantasies, only to be shown a reflection of true desires and meaningful messages.

The latest episode of Fantasy Island followed Amber’s attempts at making her life as perfect as her social media profile and some compelling drama with Elena after she dumped Javier (John Gabriel Rodriguez).

Fantasy Island season 2, episode 7 recap: A picture-perfect story?

Fantasy Island season 2, episode 7 kicked off with Elena breaking up with Javier because of the latter's daughter, who resented Elena because of the recent death of her mother. As the kid was still dealing with grief and was extremely volatile, she was not at all open to accepting Elena. This prodded Elena to take action and dump Javier.

Elena, stuck in the time loop, missed Javier and wanted to apologize but could not due to his daughter. She could not tell this to Javier either. Their relationship became more professional, and Elena decided to focus on the clients.

In this episode, a family of four visited the island. Amber Graham was a mother of two who wished to have a picture-perfect life and came to the island to fulfill this fantasy. Her family consisted of a loving husband and father, Dan, a teenage daughter Ryleigh, who struggled with image issues, and a teenage son Trevor, who was distant from the family and rarely stayed with them.

Amber was obsessed with giving her family a perfect life, unlike what she grew up in. When the island did fulfill her fantasy, she found a perfect family that resembled her dreams. But something seemed off from the start. In an almost surreal sequence, Amber saw the mirror image of her new perfect daughter. This image was of her daughter's old self crying for help.

The mother of two realized that her real family was trapped in another dimension and this was merely an imitation. She asked Elena to restore her family but Elena told her that she had to confront her truth to bring her family back.

Amber started doing just that, and as she reached the bottom of this emotional distress, she understood and accepted her family for who they are. This resulted in them coming back to the real world. They left the island almost immediately.

Another visitor, Isiah Hughes, came to the island as well in order to learn about the day he would die. But after Helene told him about her mother, he realized it was better to live one day at a time and left the island.

The episode of Fantasy Island concluded on this note, leaving viewers waiting for another adventure next week.

