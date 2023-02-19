Fantasy Island season 2 episode 7 release date, air time, promo, and more

Fantasy Island is all set to return this week with a new episode on February 20, 2023. The brilliant drama has seen some major ups and downs over the past few weeks, especially with Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) and her staff on the island.

This week's episode is titled Happy and will follow a new group of guests who could pose some more interesting problems.

In addition to a fascinating plot and a slew of interesting guest performers including Melinda Clarke, Reggie Austin, Stephen Friedrich, Selah Austria, and Cree Kawa, this episode will also include vital social commentary that is timely and relevant.

Drama Club FOX @DramaClubFOX I know you're secretly mushy on the inside. I know you're secretly mushy on the inside. 😉 https://t.co/4ljTnOZs0i

The upcoming episode of Fantasy Island will air at 8.00 PM EST on Monday.

Fantasy Island season 2, episode 7 synopsis: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Fantasy Island @FantasyIslandTV Is the perfect proposal a fantasy you'd want? 🤔 Is the perfect proposal a fantasy you'd want? 🤔 💍 https://t.co/CrjohcBYVi

Fantasy Island is well-known for making concrete commentaries about the various kinds of struggles in the modern-day world. This time it will delve into the issue of social media, something that is very relevant in the current time.

This pressing issue is very relevant, especially among teenagers, as most people are in a race to build a perfect social media life. The episode will follow Amber, a new guest on the island, who wishes to have the same life that she has in the virtual world.

While this seems interesting enough, the synopsis reveals another exciting plot point that could prove to be just as exciting, if not more. The synopsis reveals that Roarke will present a guest with the exact date of their death. This could pose all kinds of interesting questions.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Amber’s fantasy is to have her actual life be as perfect as her Instagram life. But when Amber’s family transforms into the perfect Insta-versions of themselves, she soon realizes something about all this perfection is very wrong. Meanwhile, Roarke presents another guest, Isaiah, with an envelope that reveals the date of his death."

Unfortunately, there is currently no promo for the episode, but there is a promo for the full second season that includes clips from this episode.

More about Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island is a reboot and continuation of the 1977 series of the same name. Set on a fictional island, this series follows the lives of the staff members, led by the host Elena Roarke, who is the grand-niece of Mr. Roarke from the original series.

The series also follows the familiar premise of the original.

Apart from the internal drama on the island, the series focuses on different guests in each episode, all with different struggles and revelations. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Taking place at a luxury resort, fantasies requested by guests are fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions -- both big and small -- that keep one awake at night, each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island."

The extensive list of guest actors in the show includes some big names like Bellamy Young, Teri Hatcher, Jasika Nicole, Laura Leighton, and Leslie Jordan.

Catch the upcoming episode of Fantasy Island only on FOX.

Poll : 0 votes