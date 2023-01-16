What time will Fantasy Island season 2 episode 3 air on Fox? Release date, plot, and more

The new season of Fantasy Island is all set to return to TV screens on January 16, 2023, bringing an all-new intriguing storyline involving a couple going through empty nest syndrome. The new episode will also follow up on the internal drama on the coveted island, which transforms a dream into reality or, at the very least, gives a taste of what is and should be for the guests arriving there.

The previous two episodes have successfully set the scene for the new one. The third episode is all set to follow up with great conviction. Dolly (Teri Hatcher) and Dutch (James Denton) will be the two guests gracing the island in the new episode.

It's time to play the marriage game! Find out the rules tomorrow at 8/7c on @FOXTV and next day on @hulu

The upcoming episode of Fantasy Island season 2 will premiere on January 16, 2023, at 8 pm EST on Fox. It will also be available for streaming online.

Fantasy Island season 2, episode 3 preview: In search of a new chapter

Teri Hatcher and James Denton will be a major part of the upcoming episode of the Fox drama. They will play the roles of Dolly and Dutch, respectively, who are keen to look for a solution to their empty lives. The two seem to have a seemingly normal life and a strong bond, but are surely looking for a way to embark on the next chapter of their lives.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by Fox, reveals this, along with some details about the internal drama that is yet to unfold on the island. The synopsis for episode 3, titled Paymer vs. Paymer, reads:

"Empty nesters Dolly and Dutch seek clarity on how to spend their next chapter; Helene helps Ruby tap into her newfound youth; Javier opens up to Roarke as he wrestles with his new role."

As the synopsis states, the new episode will feature major plotlines involving both Ruby (Kiara Barnes) and Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez).

Fantasy Island premiered in August 2021

Fantasy Island, stylized as FANTASY ISLⱯND, is a sequel to the original ABC drama of the same name and follows a luxury resort and its various guests as they come to experience one of their fantasies. Created by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, the series premiered on August 10, 2021.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A modern drama series, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the 'what if' questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island."

The cast of the show includes Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke, Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda, John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier, and Alexa Mansour. Apart from them, there is a diverse cast of guests who appear in each episode. The previous season saw some popular faces like Dave Annable, Leslie Jordan, and Bellamy Young.

