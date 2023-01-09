What time will Fantasy Island season 2 episode 2 air on Fox? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Fantasy Island season 2 is all set to return for its second episode on January 9, at 9.00 pm EST, on Fox. The show premiered with a new season last week and has already hooked fans in with a great pilot episode featuring multiple plot lines.

This week, it will return with another episode set on a fictional island, this time featuring two big names. Jai Rodriguez and Alexa Mansour will join the hosts in what promises to be an exciting episode.

The upcoming episode, titled Hurricane Helene/The Bachelor Party, will likely continue the great momentum it built with its first season with more exciting things.

The series follows various guests who arrive on a mysterious island, helmed by Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez), and live a part of their fantasies, even if it is for a short time.

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 2 preview: What lies ahead for the new guests on the island?

Fantasy Island is perhaps popular because of its offbeat nature of having various guest stars and varied problems, along with an ongoing storyline on the island itself. In the previous episode, the show saw some great internal drama as well as some really important revelations for the guests.

In this week's episode, the show will delve into the story of a guest who visits the island in search of her biological father. Storylines like this one always come with great emotional scripting, as is the norm for the drama show. There will also be many other crises, as mentioned in the synopsis for the upcoming episode.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads as:

"In the wake of her mother’s passing, Helene visits the Island in search of her biological father. She thinks he might just be one of the guys who’s come to celebrate a Bachelor Party. Roarke and Javier grow closer, while Ruby gives herself a spiritual cleanse with a bonfire and a night swim, where she encounters an old friend."

It seems that the guests will not be the only ones going through a lot of drama in episode 2, as the synopsis also hints at some grueling drama among the staff of the island.

More about Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island is based on the 1977 series of the same name by Gene Levitt. This new edition acts as a sequel to the original and was created by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain for Fox. It premiered in 2021 and came out with its sophomore season recently in 2023.

The official synopsis for the show reads as:

"Taking place at a luxury resort, fantasies requested by guests are fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions -- both big and small -- that keep one awake at night, each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island."

The series stars Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, John Gabriel Rodriquez, and Alexa Mansour in the leading roles.

Catch the upcoming episode of Fantasy Island on Fox on January 9, at 9.00 pm EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

