Fantasy Island season 2 episode 4 release date, air time, plot, and more

Fantasy Island is back for another run, with Roselyn Sanchez returning to her role as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original Fantasy Island’s Mr. Roarke. This season has brought back more guests staying at the luxury resort and taking the chance to explore some of their wildest dreams.

The series is a reboot of the 1970s series and is based on the same premise. The Fox series is a fantasy drama series where every new episode, we see guest stars appearing on the show with their own set of emotional baggage with the hope of finding some peaceful resolution.

Everything to know about Fantasy Island season 2 episode 4: Release date, plot, cast

The Fox drama debuted its second season this January 2, 2023. As of now, three episodes have aired and we are looking forward to the fourth installment of the season. Here is everything you need to know about season 2 episode 4 of the Fox drama.

Release date revealed

Season two episode four, titled Mystery In Miami, will air on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Since it is a Fox original show, the season will drop the new episode on the Fox network channel.

For those without cable, the series can also be watched on FOX NOW, Hulu, Spectrum TV, Prime Video, Vudu or Apple TV.

The plot of the upcoming episode

In the last episode, which was titled Paymer Vs. Paymer, we saw empty nesters Dolly and Dutch seek clarity on the next chapter of their lives. Teri Hatcher and James Denton guest-starred in the episode.

The plot of Mystery In Miami, the fourth episode, is as follows:

"Three best friends of fifty-plus years set out to track down the missing fourth member of their squad… in 1980s Miami! Meanwhile, Roarke confides in Segundo about letting people in, and Ruby’s cabin fever is an itch that needs to be scratched."

The episode is directed by Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain, and Gene Levitt from a script written by Gene Levitt.

Cast list

The cast of Fantasy Island is led by Roselyn Sanchez, who plays Elena Roarke, the descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke from the original ’70s series. She is joined by Kiara Barnes, who plays Ruby Akuda, and John Gabriel Rodriguez, who stars as Javier.

Episode four will see Daphne Maxwell Reid, Brett Butler, Lynn Whitefield, and Maureen McCormick, guest star on the series.

Fantasy Island @FantasyIslandTV These two really learned to survive together or sink together. These two really learned to survive together or sink together. 😬 https://t.co/5ZkfqISrMe

More about Fantasy Island

The Fox original drama, which debuted in 2020, is a reboot of the '70s fantasy drama by the same name. The official plotline of the new Fox reboot is as follows:

"A modern drama series, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the 'what if' questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island."

Tune in to Fox this week for more adventures on Fantasy Island.

Poll : 0 votes