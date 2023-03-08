Faraway ending explained: Who did Zeynep end up with?

Netflix's latest entry into its European palette, Faraway, premiered on March 8, 2023, bringing a feel-good film with a lot of soul-searching to life.

Helmed by The Space Between Lines's Vanessa Jopp with a screenplay from Jane Ainscough, this German rom-com was quite a full meal with some good acting, a strong story, and a lot of room for self-development. It was sadly quite predictable.

The film starred Naomi Krauss as Zeynep Altin, Goran Bogdan as Josip Cega, Adnan Maral as Ilyas Altin, Bahar Balci as Fia Altin, Artjom Gilz as Conrad, and Davor Tomic as Drazen Cega. It followed a woman who was pushed to the edge by her reckless family and decided to leave and find her own adventure after an opportunity presented itself.

The synopsis for Faraway reads:

"Zeynep Altin (Naomi Krauss) is at the end of her tether. She’s over-worked and pushed around by her husband, daughter and aging father. Her mother’s death and her funeral, which nearly ends in total disaster, is the last straw for Zeynep – she leaves Munich and escapes to an island in Croatia.

"In the house her mother bought secretly years ago, and gifted to her in her will, she hopes to find peace, freedom and herself. If only the former owner, Josip, an islander through and through, wasn’t still living on the same property."

The ending saw all kinds of commotion expected from a comedy film but ended on a rather bright note.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Faraway.

Faraway ending explained: Did Zeynop and Ilyas get back together?

To first answer the lingering question, no, Ilyas and Zeynop did not get back together. The film followed Zeynep as she got used to the new small-town life and made a kinship with Josip, who used to live in the house before she decided to return. Josip and Zeynop's developing relationship was the driving force behind most of the film's runtime.

It finally concluded with the two making love near the finale of Faraway. However, after they discussed how they had not been with anyone else for a long time, the two were caught by Fia the following morning. Fia initially got disgusted by her mother's behavior, but when Zeynop explained it to her, the girl finally understood her mother's viewpoint, and the two reconciled.

But Fia had already told her father about this, though not with any evil intentions. The subsequent morning, Ilyas and Zeynop's father came to the island, and a comical brawl evolved between the group as Ilyas and Josip started fighting. Others joined in the chaos with other grievances. This was when Zeynop decided to take control of the situation for the first time.

She asked her daughter to accompany her to buy things while ordering the others to sit down and settle everything in a civil way while having dinner. She also told Ilyas to talk to her in private.

It seemed like Zeynop would go back with her family at the end of Faraway, but she decided to follow her heart and reconcile with Josip. The film ended on a positive note and with a warm feeling.

Faraway is now streaming on Netflix.

