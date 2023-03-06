Faraway on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details

Netflix's new German romantic comedy, titled Faraway, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time).

At the heart of the story lies a woman who is unhappy with her life. She goes to her late mother's house in Croatia to recharge herself, but problems continue to follow her even there.

The film stars Naomi Krauss in the lead role, along with numerous others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by Vanessa Jopp and written by Jane Ainscough from a story by Alex Kendall.

Expect to set out on a journey with Netflix's Faraway

Netflix released the official trailer for Faraway on February 1, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer opens with the protagonist's voiceover saying:

''Here's the thing about happiness. You often find it where you least expect. Life hasn't worked out the way I wanted it to. When someone special leaves you, but leaves you something special, a journey far away can bring you closer to yourself.''

The trailer briefly touches upon a number of hilarious and dramatic events that unfold in protagonist Zeynep's life after she goes to her mother's house in Croatia. Overall, it maintains a charming and lighthearted tone that fans of romantic comedies would certainly love.

ZaxNewsStand @ZaxNewsStand In the mood for a soul-soothing romance? Check out Netflix’s Faraway If you’ve ever dreamed of inheriting a Croatian island getaway, then this is the film for you… In the mood for a soul-soothing romance? Check out Netflix’s Faraway If you’ve ever dreamed of inheriting a Croatian island getaway, then this is the film for you…

Along with the trailer, Netflix also put out the official synopsis of the movie on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Zeynep is unhappy and her life has not turned out as she wanted. That's why she flees to a Croatian island, where her deceased mother bought a house long ago. She hopes to find peace and relaxation finally - but she hasn't reckoned with Josip, who still lives on the property ...''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a fun and entertaining romantic comedy that explores a number of interesting themes like desire, romance, and happiness.

A quick look at the cast and crew for Faraway

Faraway stars Naomi Krauss in the lead role as Zeynep Altin. Zeynep is deeply unsatisfied with her life and when she finds out about her late mother's house in Croatia, she heads there to recharge herself.

The journey turns out to be a life-changing one as it completely alters her perspective on life and happiness. Zeynep is the film's protagonist, and it is her journey that forms the movie's emotional arc.

Naomi Krauss looks brilliant in the movie's trailer, perfectly capturing her character's emotions, conflicts, sorrow, and curiosity quite well without going over the top. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from the actress.

Apart from Faraway, Naomi Krauss has starred in numerous other films and TV shows like The Invisibles, Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe, and Nacht über Berlin, to name a few.

Other supporting cast members include actors like Goran Bogdan as Josip Cega, Adnan Maral as Ilyas Altin, Bahar Balci as Fia Altin, Davor Tomic as Drazen Cega, and Artjom Gilz as Conrad, among many more.

Don't forget to watch Faraway on Netflix on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

