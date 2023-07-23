Farm Dreams release date, air time, and plot

The National Geographic Wild Channel is currently gearing up to release a new series titled Farm Dreams on July 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET. Fans in the US can also watch the show Disney+ on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The show will follow a weekly release schedule and new episodes will air every Saturday.

The synopsis of the upcoming show, Farm Dreams, reads:

“Farming expert and influencer Indy Srinath encounters aspiring farmers hoping to make their dreams a reality.”

The show is produced by Nobody's Hero and ITV America. Executive producers include Jonty Nash, Christopher Potts, Sarah Howell, Drew Jones, and Bill Pruitt.

Farm Dreams episode 1 is titled Homestead Reborn

The Farm Dreams trailer sees Indy helping farmers take their occupation to new heights by showing them how to grow plants with new techniques. Farm Dreams aims to make the future "not just bright but a whole lot greener." The upcoming show will comprise six episodes, featuring farmers learning about the "latest know-how" to help their "dreams bloom."

Indy Srinath will host the show and throughout the series, she will explore new ways of farming while educating farmers about agriculture. She will enlist the help of experts in the field to help aspiring farmers make their dreams a reality. Viewers will see her shedding light on indoor, rooftop, aqua farming, and more.

In the first episode of the show titled Homestead Reborn, the host will visit Grace and Will Lyons, who are first-time homesteaders. Indy will help the family as they wish to make the most of their 10-acre land and turn it into a thriving farm.

All about the Farm Dreams host Indy Srinath

Farm Dreams will be hosted by Indy Srinath, who is originally from Swannanoa, North Carolina, United States. She studied Creative Writing at Warren Wilson College between 2010 and 2012 and then attended Blue Ridge School of Herbalism for Advanced Clinical Herbalist Certification.

Indy Srinath then earned a Bachelor of Science - BS, Health and Wellness, from the University of North Carolina Asheville. She currently works as a mushroom cultivator at Eagle Rock Farm and as a member of the Management Team at Southside Community Garden.

Indy Srinath is also a student member of the American Herbalists Guild and an educator with Asheville Writers in the Schools and Community. Apart from this, she also volunteers as an Artist Assistant at Open Hearts Art Center. She has over 100k followers on her Instagram account and often shares information related to agriculture.

In an interview with Our Place, Indy Srinath discussed the importance of foraging as she said:

"If more people are empowered with the educational tools that they need to be able to go out and forage, or even to be able to grow their own food, then we can start beginning to address food apartheid in our communities. Learn from your local teachers, grab a book about foraging and really begin to dig deep — literally and metaphorically — into pre-existing food systems."

The first episode of Farm Dreams will air on the National Geographic Wild Channel on July 29, 2023, at 10/9c. Fans in the US can enjoy all the episodes of the show on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.