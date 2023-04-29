Fast X: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, marks the beginning of the end for one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises. The series has entertained audiences for over two decades and is still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, is set to release on May 19, 2023. The film promises to be a fitting finale for the franchise, bringing the story of Dom and his family to a close.

Fast X: The end of the road begins

The Fast & Furious franchise has become a global phenomenon, with each film grossing more than the last. The series has evolved from street racing to high-stakes heists and international espionage, but at its core, it remains a story about family and loyalty.

From the trailer, we can confirm that Fast X features the same core cast and characters as when the franchise began, including Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, and Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce.

The film also introduces new characters played by Brie Larson, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno. The all-star cast promises to deliver an action-packed thrill ride with high-speed chases, explosive stunts, and heart-pumping action.

As said by Abuela Toretto at the beginning of the Fast X trailer 1:

"I know that this road has been very hard, and yet here you are building this magnificent family."

Fast X will include a high-speed pursuit through the Amazon rainforest

Fast X picks up 12 years after the events of Fast Five, where Dom and his crew took down Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. Unbeknownst to them, Reyes' son, Dante (Jason Momoa), witnessed the takedown and has spent the last 12 years plotting his revenge against Dom and his family.

The trailer opens with Dom and Letty living a quiet life in Los Angeles with their son, Brian. However, their peaceful existence is shattered when Dante launches a series of attacks against them, forcing them to go on the run.

The movie will feature many of the franchise's beloved characters, including Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (played by Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (played by Tyrese Gibson), and Tej Parker (played by Ludacris).

Additionally, the movie will introduce new characters, such as John Cena's character, Jakob Toretto, who is Dom's long-lost brother.

Fast X will take the franchise to new heights, with the crew traveling to exotic locations around the world, including Thailand, Scotland, and Brazil. The movie will also feature some of the most intense action sequences yet, including a car chase through the streets of Edinburgh and a high-speed pursuit through the Amazon rainforest.

One of the most exciting aspects of Fast X is the return of director Justin Lin, who directed several of the franchise's most successful movies, including Fast & Furious 6 and Fast Five. Lin has promised that the movie will be a fitting conclusion to the series, bringing the story full circle and giving fans the closure they deserve.

With heart-pumping action, high-speed chases, and explosive stunts, Fast X promises to be a thrilling ride for fans of the franchise. As Dom and his crew fight to save their family and stop Dante's plans, they will face their toughest challenge yet. Will they emerge victorious, or will Dante succeed in his quest for revenge? Only time will tell.

Fast X will be released in two parts. The release date for Fast X (part 1) in the United States is May 19, 2023, and it will be distributed by Universal Pictures. The sequel to the movie, which is intended to be the final part of the main series, is scheduled to be released in 2025.

