''This franchise went from street racing to saving the world'': New Fast X trailer's action sequence sparks troll fest on Twitter

Ahead of its premiere next month, Fast X got a new trailer today. The penultimate installment in the Fast & Furious series, it is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 19, across the country and globally. The new promotional clip basically showcased the signature actions of the franchise, which are gravity-defying action sequences and car races.

Throughout its duration, the trailer tried to establish the chilling villainy of Dante Reyes and how that would royally affect Dominic "Dom" Toretto and his family. However, as soon as the trailer dropped, fans were seen having a blast on Twitter. Several made hilarious comments about the many action scenes that dotted the clip, while one remarked on how the series is now all about “saving the world.”

The recently-shared trailer was shorter than the first one, which dropped two months back. The earlier clip, lasting almost four minutes, gave away roughly the entire plot. However, since the Fast & Furious franchise is notorious for bringing back dead characters, we may expect a surprise or two in the second-last offering.

Directed by French filmmaker Louis Leterrier, who might also helm the last part, Fast X serves as the sequel to F9, released in 2021.

"The Transformers crossover we didn't know we needed": Fans mock the new Fast X trailer on Twitter

Lasting exactly 2:35 minutes, the new trailer carries the tagline, “Not all races can be won,” and we understand that Dom and his family are in real trouble, thanks to Dante Reyes (played by Jason Momoa). Reyes, the son of the drug lord Hernan Reyes, who was killed in Fast Five (2011), is hell-bent on avenging his father’s death and ripping Dom’s family apart “piece by piece.”

And he does so...by blowing up the Vatican City. While the connection between this and his motive may be clarified once the flick releases, Twitter didn’t waste time mocking the new trailer.

Most made fun of the (unreal) action sequences, one that involved Dom (Vin Diesel) swerving his 1970 Dodge Charger R/T off a dam, making two trucks collide, and another where a huge ball bomb nearly destroyed everything in its path, but the lead star dodged it nonetheless.

To note, Fast X has been maintaining that “The end of the road begins” for Dom and his family, so it’s expected that the film will kill off a few fan-favorite characters. The question, however, is who will they be?

Momoa and Diesel aside, the upcoming action film stars Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Brie ‘Captain Marvel’ Larson, Smallville’s Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), and Rita Moreno are the newcomers. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar may also join Dom’s squad, but no promotional material has revealed the same.

Fast X is slated to release on May 19, 2023.

