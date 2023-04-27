Fatal Attraction cast list: Who stars in Paramount+'s new reboot?

In Paramount+’s upcoming reboot of the classic 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction, a new cast of talented actors will take on the iconic roles originally played by Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Anne Archer, and Ellen Hamilton Latzen. With the series premiering on May 1, 2023, fans are eagerly anticipating the modern retelling of the intense story of infidelity, obsession, and betrayal.

The new cast of Fatal Attraction brings a fresh perspective to the classic story, infusing it with new energy and modern sensibilities. Caplan, Jackson, Peet, Jirrels, and Goodman are all accomplished actors in their own right, and together they promise to deliver a gripping and emotionally-charged series that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Fatal Attraction: A star-studded cast for this Retro thriller drama

Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest

Leading the cast is Lizzy Caplan, who will take on the role of Alex Forrest, originally played by Glenn Close in the film. Caplan is known for her dynamic and complex performances in films such as Cloverfield, Mean Girls, and Masters of Sex. Her portrayal of Alex Forrest will undoubtedly be a fresh and nuanced take on the character, exploring the complexities of personality disorders and coercive control in Fatal Attraction.

Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher

Playing opposite Caplan is Joshua Jackson, who will take on the role of Dan Gallagher, originally played by Michael Douglas in the film. Jackson is best known for his role as Pacey Witter in the iconic teen drama Dawson’s Creek, as well as his work in films such as Cruel Intentions and The Affair.

With his natural charisma and on-screen presence, Jackson in Fatal Attraction is sure to bring depth and vulnerability to the character of Dan, a man caught between his desires and his responsibilities.

Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher

Amanda Peet will portray Beth Gallagher, Dan’s wife, originally played by Anne Archer in the film. Peet is a versatile actor known for her roles in films such as Something's Gotta Give, The Whole Nine Yards, and Syriana, as well as her work on television shows such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Togetherness.

In the new series, Peet will bring her trademark wit and intelligence to the role of Beth, a woman caught in the middle of a dangerous love triangle.

Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher

Alyssa Jirrels rounds out the main cast as Ellen Gallagher, Dan and Beth’s daughter, originally played by Ellen Hamilton Latzen in the film. Jirrels is a relative newcomer to the industry, with her previous credits including the Disney Channel series Mech-X4 and the Netflix film The Package.

In the new series, Jirrels will bring her youthful energy and talent to the role of Ellen, a young girl caught up in her parents’ tumultuous relationship.

Brian Goodman as Arthur

Finally, Brian Goodman will play the role of Arthur, a wealthy businessman who becomes involved with Alex. Goodman is an accomplished actor known for his work in films such as Catch Me If You Can and The Last Castle, as well as his television work on shows like Chicago P.D. and Sneaky Pete.

In the new series, Goodman will bring his formidable talent to the role of Arthur, a man who unwittingly gets caught up in Alex’s dangerous web of obsession.

Fatal Attraction: A series with promising storyline

With such a talented cast, Fatal Attraction is sure to be a compelling and thought-provoking series. Creator Alexandra Cunningham has promised a deep-dive reimagining of the classic 80's thriller, exploring timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

With only 8 episodes, the series promises to be a tightly-woven and intense exploration of the human psyche and the dangers of unchecked desire.

As the series premiere on Paramount+ draws closer, fans can’t wait to see how this talented cast brings the iconic characters to life and breathes new life into a timeless story of love and relationships can be complicated, and infidelity can be a driving force behind the dissolution of a marriage. So don’t miss to watch it.

Poll : 0 votes