Fate: The Winx Saga ending explained- Who dies in the sophomore season?

Fate: The Winx Saga recently returned to Netflix with a seven-episode second season, much to the delight of many fans who had waited a long time to see Bloom Peters' (Abigail Cowen's) story continue. The second season turned out to be an exceptionally strong improvement over the first one, which was slammed by critics for its inconsistent approach and disregard for the source material.

The second season effectively fixed most of the flaws from the earlier season and also managed to carve out a very interesting story about Bloom's origin. In the final episode of Fate: The Winx Saga, a lot transpires in and around Bloom, culminating with the protagonist entering the realm of darkness. This also left an intriguing cliffhanger for future seasons of the show.

Read on to learn about the ending of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2: Bloom's origin and the Dragon Flame

The second season's ending took Bloom's storyline in quite a fascinating direction, where her origin and identity become a crucial component in the functioning of the plot. The episode starts at a high point, with Beatrix (Sadie Soverall) and Sebastian (Éanna Hardwicke) causing havoc on the campus. The Blood Witches have taken over the place, leaving little option for the fairies.

It is soon revealed that Beatrix is working for both sides, trying to understand Sebastian's plan. The group converges on the outskirts and tries to come up with a plan to stop Sebastian and the Blood Witches. It is also revealed that Sebastian plans to raise an entity in the Realm of Darkness that can raise the dead. It happened once before and nearly destroyed the Otherworld. But opening the portal requires a lot of energy, and that is why Sebastian has been kidnapping and dragging the magic out of the fairies.

Sebastian's ultimate goal is to get his hands on the 'dragon flame,' something that could serve the purpose alone. This special flame has not been around for a thousand years, but it is inside Bloom. This sets up the special twist at the end of the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga.

Using Sky (Danny Griffin) as leverage, Sebastian persuades Bloom to transfer her power inside the crystal so he can absorb it. However, Beatrix manages to reach him right on time to free Sky and let Bloom take on Sebastian. However, just before that happens, Sebastian reveals that Bloom was born over a thousand years ago. Her mother was a part of an ancient war, where she lost control and killed many people. Wracked with guilt, she went to the realm of darkness and put Bloom in stasis.

The group of fairies finally show up and overpower Sebastian right after he kills Beatrix for freeing Sky. But it is revealed that Sebastian had opened the gate to some extent, making it immensely dangerous for the realm. The gate can only seemingly be closed from the inside.

In the last part of the episode, Bloom decides to enter the Realm of Darkness and close the gate from the inside. She also believes that going there would help her discover more about herself.

Fate: The Winx Saga ends with Bloom entering the Realm of Darkness and meeting a mysterious woman whom she calls "mom."

The show will likely continue this story in another season. Fate: The Winx Saga is now streaming on Netflix.

