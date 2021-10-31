'Father Christmas is Back' full cast list: Meet Elizabeth Hurley and others from the Netflix film

'Tis the season for new Christmas movies like Netflix's upcoming film Father Christmas is Back.

A film all about dysfunctional families and the impossible to stand get-togethers, Father Christmas is Back is a British comedy movie directed by Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis and produced by Alan Latham, Kirsty Bell, Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr.

The official synopsis for Father Christmas is Back reads:

"Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor."

'Father Christmas is Back' ensemble cast

The official trailer for Father Christmas is Back dropped last year but due to the ongoing pandemic, the release of the film got pushed. Viewers can stream Father Christmas is Back on Netflix from November 7.

Here's a look at the five major cast members of Netflix's Father Christmas is Back.

Elizabeth Hurley as Joanna Christmas

English actress, comedian, businesswoman and model, Elizabeth Hurley is best known for her roles in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled, Passenger 57, The Royals and many more. She gained instant media attention when she wore a plunging black Versace dress held together with gold safety pins at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral alongside actor Hugh Grant.

She has been a model for Estée Lauder since the age of 29 and now has her own eponymous beachwear line. Hurley will be seen portraying the role of Joanna Christmas in Netflix's upcoming Christmas film Father Christmas is Back.

Nathalie Cox as Caroline Christmas

British actress and model Nathalie Cox is known for her role in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game and its sequel. She is also known for her role in Kingdom of Heaven and Codemaster's F1 games.

Cox will be portraying the role of Caroline Christmas in Netflix's Father Christmas is Back.

Talulah Riley as Vicky Christmas

Talulah Riley is an English actress who has appeared in films such as Pride & Prejudice, St Trinian's, St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold, The Boat That Rocked, and Inception. She is also known for her portrayal of Angela in HBO's Westworld. Riley will be seen as Vicky Christmas in Netflix's upcoming film Father Christmas is Back.

Kelsey Grammer as James Christmas

Kelsey Grammer is an American actor, producer, director and writer who is best known for NBC sitcoms Cheers and Frasier. He has also worked in series like Boss, The Last Tycoon and has appeared in shows such as 30 Rock, Modern Family, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Grammer will be seen portraying the role of the long-lost father James Christmas in Netflix's upcoming film Father Christmas is Back.

April Bowlby as Jackie Christmas

April Bowlby is an American actress and model known for her work in shows' like Two and a Half Men, Drop Dead Diva, Titans and Doom Patrol. Bowlby will be portraying the role of Jackie Christmas in Netflix's Father Christmas is Back.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Father Christmas is Back also stars Kris Marshall, Caroline Quentin, John Cleese, Ray Fearon and Naomi Frederick.

Stream Father Christmas is Back on Netflix from November 7 and get into the holiday spirit.

Edited by Danyal Arabi