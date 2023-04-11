FBI: International season 2 episode 17 on CBS: Release date, time, plot, cast, and more details

Episode 17 of season 2 of FBI: International is set to be released exclusively on CBS TV Network on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET). Fans of the show have been excited to see how episode 17 will unfold, especially after FBI: International season 2 episode 16, saw the beginning of an exciting crossover. The episode, titled Imminent Threat: Part 1 also involved FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

Dick Wolf and Derek Haas are the creators of FBI: International. Over the previous season, the spin-off series has become quite popular among viewers due to its thrilling storylines.

FBI: International season 2 episode 17 has been titled, Jealous Mistress

Scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET, episode 17 of season 2 of the CBS series' has been titled, Jealous Mistress. Kristina Thomas has served as the writer for the episode, while Eduardo Sánchez has acted as the director.

The official description for season 2's episode 17, Jealous Mistress, given by the CBS TV Channel, reads:

"The team heads to Vienna to find the culprit of an acid attack on a rising American prima ballerina; Smitty receives some troubling intel from a familiar face."

The brief official synopsis provides followers of the series with hints about what the new episode has in store for them. The audience will witness the team visiting Vienna to investigate a terrifying case involving an acid attack culprit and an American ballerina.

The episode will also display Smitty garnering some troublesome secret data from a known person. Thus, without a shred of doubt, the new episode will be full of some striking series of events.

Take a closer look at the FBI: International season 2 cast list

The show's main cast members for season 2 include:

Carter Redwood as Andre Raines

Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett

Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger

Green as Tank

Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson

The second season of the series first arrived on September 20, 2022, on CBS. The show's official synopsis reads:

"FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people."

The synopsis continues:

"The Fly Team’s Special Agent Scott Forrester, their accomplished and dedicated leader, puts his missions ahead of his personal life and is often accompanied by his trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank."

Episode 17 of season 2 of FBI: International will air on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET only on CBS.

