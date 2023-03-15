FBI: International season 2 episode 15 on CBS- Release date, plot, cast, and more details revealed

FBI: International season 2, the current season of the spin-off procedural show, will air episode 15 on the CBS TV Network this Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Created by Derek Haas and Dick Wolf, the series has become quite popular among crime action fans due to its exhilarating storyline. Viewers of FBI: International have been eagerly waiting with anticipation to see what episode 15 of the show's second season has in store for them, especially after FBI: International season 2 episode 14, titled He Who Speaks Dies, had some pretty astonishing and electrifying sets of events, entailing a case involving a commercial aircraft and a missing American passenger.

FBI: International season 2 episode 15 has been titled Trust

FBI: International season 2 episode 15 plot explored

Scheduled to air on CBS this Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 15 of the crime drama show's second season has been titled Trust. One of the show's creators, Derek Haas, has served as the episode's writer, while it has been directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.

The official synopsis for episode 15, Trust, released by the CBS TV Channel, reads:

"The Fly Team lends a helping hand to the Hungarian National Police when one of their police officers is accused of murdering a couple in Budapest; Kellett questions her relationship with Erdős."

The official description for the new episode provides fans with clues regarding what to expect from it, and by the looks of it, it is quite clear that the new episode will be full of a highly arresting series of events as viewers will witness the entire team delving deep into a case that leads them to help the Hungarian National Police.

The audience will also see the entire team trying to find out what happened to the brutally murdered Budapest couple. The new episode will also showcase Kellett questioning her and Erdős' entire relationship. Thus, fans of the show are in for a riveting episode.

FBI: International season 2 cast list

The cast list for the latest season of the CBS procedural series entails:

Carter Redwood as Andre Raines

Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett

Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger

Green as Tank

Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson

Season 2 of the series was first released on the CBS Channel on September 20, 2022. The show's official synopsis states:

"FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people."

The synopsis further reads:

"The Fly Team’s Special Agent Scott Forrester, their accomplished and dedicated leader, puts his missions ahead of his personal life and is often accompanied by his trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank."

Catch episode 15 of FBI: International season 2 on CBS on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

