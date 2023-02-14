What time will FBI: International season 2 episode 12 air on CBS? Release date, preview, plot, and more

FBI: International season 2, the latest season of the highly electrifying police procedural crime drama series, is all set to return with its 12th episode exclusively on CBS TV Channel this Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET). Derek Haas and Dick Wolf have acted as creators of the series.

Viewers of the CBS spin-off series have been buzzing with thrill and anticipation to see how episode 12 of season 2 will unfold, especially as FBI: International season 2 episode 11, titled, Someone She Knew, had a series of highly riveting events.

All about FBI: International season 2 episode 12 before it arrives on CBS Channel

How to watch FBI: International season 2 episode 12?

The highly awaited episode 12 of the crime action spin-off series' second season will be released exclusively on CBS TV Network on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The airtime of the episode is 9 pm ET / PT.

The audience can watch the episode on CBS Channel. They only require a connection to the network to catch the show's upcoming episode. All the other preceding episodes can be streamed on the popular streaming service platform Paramout+.

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode?

Episode 12 of the series's second season has been titled, Glimmers and Ghosts. Edgar Castillo has served as the episode's writer, while Kevin Dowling has acted as the episode's director. The official synopsis for season 2's episode 12, given by CBS Network, reads:

"The team and Smitty reunite with Jaeger in Berlin as they all delve into a case involving the murder of an elderly German man."

The synopsis for the upcoming episode provides fans with clues about what the episode has in store for them. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that it will be full of surprises and some pretty thrilling series of events as the entire team will be seen trying to solve a murder case of a German man.

Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for an arresting and intriguing journey.

FBI: International season 2 cast and plot explored

The highly promising lead cast list for the series' second season entails Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester, Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett, Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Green as a black Giant Schnauzer named Tank and several others.

The second season of the series was released on CBS Network on September 20, 2022. The official synopsis for the show, released by CBS, reads:

"FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people."

The synopsis further states:

"The Fly Team’s Special Agent Scott Forrester, their accomplished and dedicated leader, puts his missions ahead of his personal life and is often accompanied by his trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank. Second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett, a heroic and fearless investigator – and her extensive network of informants is a powerful resource."

Don't forget to watch FBI: International season 2, episode 12, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on CBS TV Channel.

