What time will FBI: International season 2 episode 10 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The third spin-off of the beloved FBI franchise, FBI: International, is back with a second season. It follows elite FBI agents operating internationally, who are part of the "fly team."

Solving international crimes and maneuvering new challenges that come with foreign laws requires a precarious balance and maintaining international relationships. So the fly team always have their hands full, trying to neutralize threats to international security.

Season 2 episode 10, directed by Alex Zakrzewski and written by Matt Olmstead, will be airing on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 9 pm ET.

When is FBI: International season 2 episode 10 dropping? How to watch it?

For fans of the police procedural, who follow the series regularly, here is everything to know about FBI: International Season 2 Episode 10.

Season 2 episode 10 of the FBI spin-off series is scheduled for release on January 10, 2023 at 9 pm ET. Being a CBS network TV original, the episode will be aired exclusively on the CBS channel and can be streamed online on the CBS All Access site. Subscription costs $5.99 per month, but for ad-free service it is $9.99 per month.

The latest episode is expected to be roughly 40-42 minutes long, in keeping with the run time of the other episodes of this season. There are around 21-22 episodes for this season and on Tuesday we will see the tenth episode airing.

What is the plot for FBI: International season 2 episode 10?

Watch the promo for the tenth episode, titled BHITW, below.

According to a plot synopsis released by CBS, this episode is expected to follow the case of the death of an American basketball player for a Lithuanian team.

After the suspicious death of the player, the Fly Team must investigate the case along with Zoey McKenna, the new agent appointed by Dandridge.

The cast of the show

FBI: International season two stars Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, and Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson.

Episode 10 will also include a number of guest stars:

Michael Torpey

Kelley Missal

Dino Kelly

Daniel Bellomy

Jessica Green

Ari Brand

Kal Minev

Julian M. Deuster

Zoran Velibor

Andrei Lenart

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah

Andrea Zirio

Carna Krsul.

More about the series

The third spin-off of the successful FBI crime drama follows the elite operatives of the FBI's International Fly Team. With their headquarters in Budapest, the team flies throughout Europe tasked with tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens.

The team is led by Special Agent Scott Forrester, who puts his missions ahead of his personal life. He is accompanied on his dangerous missions by his Schutzhund dog, Tank. Special Agent Jamie Kellett, a heroic and fearless investigator, is second in command with her vast network of informants.

They are accompanied by their loyal team-mates, Special Agent Andre Raines, who specializes in accounting investigations, and Special Agent Cameron Vo, who excels at interrogation and strategy.

Tune in to CBS this Tuesday for the latest episode of FBI: International.

