FBI: International season 2 episode 13 release date, time, promo, and more

The popular FBI: International, a spinoff of the globally famous FBI, is all set to return with a new episode this week. In the series, we see the 'fly team' and how they travel to various locations around the world in order to neutralize international threats to the nation. The investigation will take another exciting turn this time as it passes through Budapest.

FBI: International has so far been a standout show in its debut season. It returned for a second season a while back and is already a hit among fans. In the next episode, viewers will get to experience a more personal side of Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed) as she gets eerily closer to Hungarian lieutenant Benedek Erdős with the progress of the case.

The upcoming episode of the FBI spinoff will air on February 21, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST on CBS. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

FBI: International season 2 episode 13 preview: What to expect?

Though there is no official trailer for the upcoming episode, a synopsis from CBS revealed that this week the team will fly to Budapest to investigate a complicated case, which may also need them working very quickly. The upcoming episode will deal with the death of an American lawyer working out of Budapest after a brutal bomb explosion.

Given the gravity of the case and the possible connections it may have to something much larger, this episode will likely push the team very hard. It's also intriguing because this episode could provide a glimpse into Kellet's personal life and desires, which have previously been hidden from public view.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"The Fly Team investigates the death of an American lawyer working out of Budapest after he is killed by a car bomb. Also, Kellett begins to grow close to Hungarian lieutenant Benedek Erdős (Miklós Bányai) as the critical case progresses."

This episode is directed by Alex Zakrzewski with a script from Hussain Pirani.

More about FBI: International

The third series of the FBI franchise, FBI: International, premiered on CBS on September 21, 2021. It is created by Dick Wolf & Derek Haas and has witnessed great success upon its release. After the first season aired, the show was quickly renewed for a second and third season.

Putting an offbeat twist on familiar police procedural stories, this series sees the team, popularly known as the "fly team" who investigate crime and terrorism abroad. Almost every episode takes the viewers on a journey to different countries.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"The series follows members of the FBI's international "Fly Team", elite Special Agents headquartered in Budapest who locate and neutralize threats against American interests around the world principally in Europe.

It continues:

In addition to facing a wide array criminal and terroristic threats, the Fly Team must also contend with the practical and legal challenges of operating in foreign jurisdictions, ranging from uneasy partnerships with foreign law enforcement to restrictions on using firearms. The show's international flavor is meant to juxtapose it with the vast majority of American police procedural shows, which take place almost exclusively in the United States."

The series stars Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett, Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan, among others.

The previous episodes of FBI: International are available on Paramount+.

