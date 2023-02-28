FBI: International season 2 episode 14 - Release date, promo, cast, and more details

FBI: International season 2, the new season of the spin-off procedural crime action series, will air episode 14 on the CBS TV Network this Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET). The episode will also be available on the streaming platform Paramount+.

Created by Dick Wolf and Derek Haas, the series has garnered a lot of positive responses from viewers. It is safe to say that the audience has been buzzing with thrill to see how the upcoming episode 14 will unfold, especially after FBI: International season 2 episode 13, titled, Indefensible, had some pretty intense series of events, entailing a complex case of an American lawyer.

FBI: International season 2 episode 14 has been titled He Who Speaks Dies

FBI: International season 2 episode 14 plot explored

As stated earlier, episode 14 of the crime drama series' second season will be released exclusively on the CBS TV Channel on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The upcoming episode has been titled, He Who Speaks Dies. The official synopsis for the episode, given by CBS Network, reads:

"The team and Smitty head to Morocco when a commercial aircraft flying from New York to Athens is grounded and an American citizen on board goes missing; Kellett's relationship with Erdős continues to blossom."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is evident that the episode will be full of pretty intriguing events as Smitty and the entire team will be seen diving deep into an interesting case of a commercial aircraft and a missing passenger.

The episode will also showcase some progress in Kellett and Erdős' relationship. Without a shred of doubt, viewers are in for an exhilarating episode.

FBI: International season 2 cast

The cast members for the procedural series' second season include:

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester

Carter Redwood as Andre Raines

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett

Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo

Green as Tank

Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger

Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson

Directed by Deborah Kampmeier, season 2 of the series was released on September 20, 2022, on CBS. The official synopsis for FBI: International reads:

"FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people."

The synopsis continues:

"The Fly Team’s Special Agent Scott Forrester, their accomplished and dedicated leader, puts his missions ahead of his personal life and is often accompanied by his trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank."

Don't forget to watch episode 14 of FBI: International season 2, which will debut on CBS this Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes