FBI: International season 2 episode 16 on CBS: Release date, time, what to expect, recap, and more

FBI: International, the highly enticing spin-off procedural crime action series, which is currently in its second season, is all set to return with its upcoming 16th episode, exclusively on the CBS TV Network this Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET). Developed by Dick Wolf and Derek Haas, the show has gained a lot of popularity among fans of the crime action genre due to its arresting storylines.

It's safe to say that viewers of FBI: International have been quite excited to see what the brand new episode 16 of season 2 will bring to them, especially as the previous episode of the show's second season, titled Trust, had some intriguing and ending series of events, including a case involving the murder of a couple in Budapest.

FBI: International season 2 episode 16 has been titled Imminent Threat - Part One

FBI: International season 2 episode 16 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the highly anticipated 16th episode of the CBS procedural spin-off series' second season has been titled Imminent Threat - Part One. The story for the episode has been written by Rick Eid and Wade McIntyre, while Wade McIntyre has served as the teleplaywriter for the episode. The episode has been directed by Michael Katleman.

The official brief description for season 2's episode 16, Imminent Threat - Part One, given by CBS, reads as follows:

"When the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a terror threat in New York, Jubal and Nina work with Forrester and his Fly Team in Italy to find the missing American."

The official synopsis gives the audience clues about what the upcoming episode 16 will bring to the table, and by the looks of it, it is quite clear that the episode will see an exciting crossover between CBS' FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International. The episode will display some pretty exhilarating sets of incidents, including the kidnapping of an American architect while he is in Rome.

In the upcoming episode, followers of the series will witness Nina and Jubal coming together with the entire Fly Team in Italy along with their leader Forrester to find and rescue the abducted American architect.

The episode will start as a thrilling crossover event that will continue on FBI season 5 episode 17 and conclude on FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 16. Thus, without a shred of doubt, fans are in for a riveting new episode.

Take a closer look at the FBI: International season 2 cast members

The lead cast list for the CBS series' season 2 includes:

Carter Redwood as Andre Raines

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester

Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett

Green as Tank

Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger

Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson

The second season of the show premiered on CBS on September 20, 2022. The series' official description reads:

"FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people."

Watch episode 16 of FBI: International season 2 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET, on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes