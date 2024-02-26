FBI International season 3 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

FBI International season 3, episode 3, is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The show qualifies as one of the longest-running television shows on American television, airing on NBC.

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf, the fast-paced drama, FBI: International, which follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team, is the third installment in the successful FBI franchise.

The crime procedural takes place outside of the United States, but retains its case-of-the-week format that has proven so successful for the genre. Directed by Alex Zakrzewski from a script by Hussain Pirani, episode 3 sees the team heading to Monaco to find a murderer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for FBI International season 3 episode 3.

When is FBI International season 3 episode 3 releasing? Details explored

Episode 3, titled Magpie, is scheduled to air on CBS internationally at the following times, depending on fans' time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Wednesday February 27, 2024 6:00 p.m. PT Central Standard Time (CST) Wednesday February 27, 2024 8:00 p.m. CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) Wednesday February 27, 2024 9:00 p.m. ET Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Thursday February 28, 2024 2:00 a.m. GMT Central European Time (CET) Thursday February 28, 2024 3:00 a.m. CET Indian Standard Time (IST) Thursday February 28, 2024 7:30 a.m. IST Philippine Time (PHT) Thursday February 28, 2024 10:00 a.m. PHT Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Thursday February 28, 2024 12:30 p.m. ACST

However, the show's episodes can also be streamed on Pramount+, where premium subscribers will be able to watch it the same day it airs on CBS.

Recap of FBI International season 3 episode 2

In FBI: International Season 3, Episode 2, the Fly Team goes on a dangerous mission to save Americans, including a former FBI agent, from one of the world's most dreaded jails. At the start of the operation, spies use fake criminal names to get locked up with their target.

However, things quickly go wrong when the jail warden starts to suspect something is amiss. As the danger level rises, the team's creative escape plan depends on the odd help of an inmate who has been offered refuge in the U.S. This leads to a dramatic breakout, betrayal, and a last-second heroic save by a sharpshooter.

The episode ends with touching meetings and a tribute to the bravery of the agent who was saved. It has both high-stakes action and emotional depth.

What to expect from FBI International season 3 episode 3?

The official description of episode 3, Magpie, is as follows:

"When an American family's lavish sweet 16 celebration is cut short after the mother of the birthday girl is found dead near their European estate, the team heads to Monaco to find the woman's murderer; Vo begins seeing Raines in a new light."

Scott Forrester, a highly accomplished and devoted commander of the Fly Team, prioritizes the team's missions over his personal life. Special Agent Jamie Kellett, a fearless and valiant investigator and second-in-command, possesses a vast network of informants that proves to be an invaluable asset.

Special Agent Andre Raines excels in his domain and effectively applies his accounting expertise to monitor the financial transactions of criminal organizations. Special Agent Cameron Vo, a highly competitive graduate of West Point, demonstrates exceptional prowess in interrogation and strategy.

Meanwhile, Megan Smitty Garretson, an astute Europol agent with a substantial background in covert operations, employs her specialized knowledge to facilitate communication with the respective host countries they traverse.

FBI International season 3 episode 3, is scheduled to be released at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.