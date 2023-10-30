Fear the walking dead season 8 episode 9 release date and time

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9, titled Sanctuary, will air on AMC on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The previous episode, titled Iron Tiger, was highly praised by the community and fans, who called it one of the best since season 3 of the series.

The episode saw a fallout between Daniel and Madison and the return and quick death of Charlie, who reappeared after seven years. This is not surprising because these last few episodes of Fear the Walking Dead are said to mark the end for some of the beloved characters from The Walking Dead universe.

What’s more is that a new teaser for Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 gives viewers a glimpse of some additional old faces set to return with the new episode.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9: Everything we know so far

Release date and time for all regions

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 is scheduled to air on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on AMC. Below are the release dates and timings of the episode for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, November 5, 2023 6 pm Central Time Sunday, November 5, 2023 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, November 5, 2023 9 pm British Summer Time Monday, November 6, 2023 1 am Indian Standard Time Monday, November 6, 2023 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, November 6, 2023 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, November 6, 2023 12 pm Philippines Time Monday, November 6, 2023 9 am

Where to watch Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET, Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 will be accessible on AMC and AMC+. The latter used to release show episodes a few days before they were scheduled to air. The network has chosen to air the remaining series of episodes simultaneously on AMC and AMC+.

The cost of AMC+'s ad-free version is $8.99 per month or $83.88 annually. The monthly cost of the regular edition is $4.99. There is no yearly option for this edition.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8: A brief recap

In episode 8, Daniel Strand and Madison meet up with Charlie, who has been healed of her sickness by PADRE and Luciana, as they search for gasoline. In return for using PADRE's resources to aid other survivors around the nation and for allowing the release of Daniel, whom PADRE had planned to execute, Luciana had promised to purify oil for them after they had caught her.

When Charlie admits to killing Nick, Madison becomes furious and starts blaming her own mistakes for her children's deaths. Madison learns that Charlie had Nick's remains dug up and incinerated, leaving Nick's ashes for his mother. Madison caves in and forgives the girl, even though she previously demanded that Charlie use her skills to murder Troy.

But before Charlie can be freed, Troy captures her and wants to know where PADRE is. Charlie escapes and ends her life, giving her life to save PADRE amid the mayhem caused by the bomb she set off. Madison temporarily assists Troy in his quest for his lost daughter, Tracy.

Maddison also discovers that Troy was chopping off the arms of walkers to mess with her and that he blames her for Tracy's mother's death. Daniel departs to be with Luciana after Charlie's death turns Luciana and Daniel against Madison. Madison leaves PADRE in Strand's care after realizing they are correct and strikes out on her own.

What to expect from Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 has surprises in store for fans. The reappearance of Dwight and Sherry is hinted at in the teaser for the newest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, season 8. They also seem to be visiting a well-known spot from the first season. The couple was last seen not knowing if they would remain united after their son Finch died. They haven't yet weighed in on Madison and Troy's continuing dispute over PADRE.

The preview reveals that the two had made their way back to the Sanctuary, Negan's Saviors' fortress from seasons seven and eight of The Walking Dead. Dwight is fighting several survivors, and Sherry is observed to be in serious danger.

In the storyline of The Walking Dead, the Sanctuary has been deserted for almost eight years after Negan's defeat and the Saviors' dissolution. Upon their return, Dwight and Sherry seem to be attempting to start over near their former residence in Virginia. This suggests that Troy's survival in the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead could not matter much.

As the spinoff is slowly coming to an end with only four episodes left after Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9, it is obvious that the pair is in danger, which might lead to one of their deaths. But given how much the two have gone through two distinct series, the program could grant them a happily ever after they deserve.

Fear The Walking Dead is streaming on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET. Viewers can catch all episodes of the acclaimed Walking Dead franchise and Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 on the platform when it airs.