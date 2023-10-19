Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 7 review: Heavy hitters return for one last Strand 

The first few minutes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 7 are almost serene. It's a reminder of how the world used to be once upon a time, before the dead roamed the earth, starring in a franchise with countless spinoffs.

A familiar face exists in this tranquility. His name is not Victor Strand. Instead, this man calls himself Anton, and he seems to have found peace with his new family.

German tourists who were stranded in the United States when the world turned have embraced the former antagonist of the series as one of their own.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 7 gives us a glimpse of the man Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) could have been in a normal world. He is not the dictator who lorded over a lone building in a nuclear apocalypse in seasons past. He is a father to Klaus and a lover to Frank.

And all of this changes when Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) shows up at their doorstep.

In Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 7, the crux of the story centers around the new lie that Victor Strand has been living. His new family feels betrayed that someone they trust implicitly isn't being completely honest.

The question hangs in the air - is he Victor or is he Anton?

There is something endearing, powerful, and foreboding about the embrace between Victor Strand and Madison Clark in Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 7. In this final block of episodes, the originals of Season 1 reunite to tell the final chapter of a story that's spanned eight seasons and two countries.

And then there's the small matter of Troy Otto!

A familiar face returns in Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 7

The dead do not die in The Walking Dead. This is a matter that has been firmly established a long time ago. In fact, Madison Clark returned to the mix after being presumed dead for many a season.

Why wouldn't her arch enemy return to the fold as well in Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 7 then?

Daniel Sharman reprises his role and is back in the saddle to make the life of our beloved characters hell in the final block of episodes. He has his eyes on PADRE and is just as menacing as ever. His special and twisted bond with Madison Clark is the perfect setup for the episodes to follow.

The pros first - Because there is so much history between the characters, it does feel like, finally, there's a lot of story to be told in the final arc of this spinoff. Many alleged that the show had been diluted by the introduction of Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and co., which is no longer the case, with the originals returning for 'One Last Strand'.

But what should be a thunderous roar of triumph almost feels like a whimper at this point. The damage has been done to Fear the Walking Dead, a show that has always existed in the shadow of The Walking Dead.

Now, with two other spinoffs in Dead City and Daryl Dixon, which are far more engaging and less convoluted, somehow the original spinoff doesn't feel as special.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 7 returns on Sunday, October 22 on AMC and AMC+.