Fear the Walking Dead finale to finally cross paths with the original series

The last six episodes of the Fear the Walking Dead finale season are scheduled for an October 2023 release. The finale season, which is the eighth season of the show, premiered the first six episodes in May this year. The twelve-episode show was divided into two parts of six episodes each, and the second part is due this October as a closure to the show.

Fear the Walking Dead is a spinoff of the original show The Walking Dead and ran parallel to the original for a few seasons. However, the two shows had a crossover in season 8 when Dwight walked out of The Walking Dead season 8 and crossed over to Fear the Walking Dead to look for his ex-wife Sherry.

Moreover, the latest trailer from the upcoming show teases the couple revisiting their old house and Sanctuary that were last shown in season 8 of the original show, The Walking Dead. The teaser hints at giving closure to the problems that the couple has been facing in their relationship.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the upcoming episodes.

Fear the Walking Dead teases a location connected to the original series

While Dwight’s crossover to Fear the Walking Dead after exiting from the original series was a connection between the two shows, the latest trailer of season 8B of the show hints at more. As such, Dwight exited the original show in the episode titled Wrath of The Walking Dead of season 8. Daryl Dixon had banished him and asked him to “find her” as well as go and make things right.

After Daryl Dixon’s threat, Dwight moved out of the Savior group and crossed to Fear the Walking Dead, looking for his ex-wife, Sherry. In the first half of season 8, Dwight, played by Austin Amelio, reunites with his former spouse, Sherry, played by Christine Evangelista. The reunion led to multiple breakups and making-ups. The death of their son, Finch, after a fatal zombie bite caused a last break-up in Fear the Walking Dead season 8A.

While the inclusion of both Sherry and Dwight in the spinoff show connects it to the original plot, another connection between the two shows was teased in the recently released trailer for the second part of the season. It is the house that belonged to Dwight and Sherry.

Sherry and Dwight visit their home from the original show (Image via AMC)

Last shown in The Walking Dead season 8, it also featured in an emotional scene from season 6 before that. Sherry had left their wedding rings with a goodbye letter to remind Dwight of his promise about coming over with beer and pretzels if she waited for him in the house even after they separated.

As per the trailer, they are likely to visit the Sanctuary as well, another link to the original show. Sanctuary had long been abandoned after the Saviors disbanded and joined other communities, as shown in The Walking Dead season 9.

What else is likely to happen in Fear the Walking Dead season 8B?

Many characters are set to return in the finale (Image via AMC)

Executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis told EW in an interview that while Dwight and Sherry may separate permanently, they are likely to continue being in Fear the Walking Dead. The couple has different approaches to life, and they will try to figure out how to move on.

Madison Clark will be helping settle the group of children from PADRE. She had taken up the mission in the first part of the season and will fulfill her task in the last six episodes. She had kidnapped these kids before and will take care of them and rebuild their lives as retribution.

While Morgan, played by Lennie James, is out of the show, Strand, played by Colman Domingo, will return. Not visible in the first part of the season, Strand will be resurrected as Strand. However, there is a hint about Garcia’s Luciana making a comeback, though Garcia will be directing one of the episodes.

Troy Otto will return to take his revenge, as he says in the trailer. With one eye blinded, he threatens Madison for the damage she caused in his life. He seems to have built an army of the living and the dead. The trailer further showed Troy having Alicia’s prosthetic arm. This neither confirms nor denies Alicia’s return to Fear the Walking Dead.

The trailer shows Alicia's prosthetic arm (Image via AMC)

While Strand and Luciana might be visible in the trailer, Charlie’s absence is conspicuous. While in Fear the Walking Dead season 8A, Daniel expressed remorse for getting separated from Charlie and not being there in her last days, but there is no confirmation that Charlie died. The plot may have reserved her as a surprise, along with the return of many characters.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 second part is scheduled to release on October 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on AMC and AMC+.