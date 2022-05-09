Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 review: The search for a missing baby leads to yet another gripping episode 

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 begins as a whodunit. Baby Mo is missing, and an increasingly paranoid Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), who has been tossing people off the roof, enlists John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) to find him.

Victor Strand may be the master of the only habitable building in a post-nuclear zombie-ridden Texas, but he is worried about a conspiracy. Anyone who is in possession of a walkie-talkie is in danger of getting tossed off the roof to join the army of zombies below. A walkie is then found in the possession of his right-hand man, Howard (Omid Abtahi), and Strand wants him gone too.

Keith Carradine is no stranger to law enforcement roles. Having played the part of FBI Special Agent Frank Lundy in Dexter, this silver-screen sleuth discovers Baby Mo in the basement with his daughter-in-law, June Dorie (Jenna Elfman). It is also discovered in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 that Dorie Sr. himself doesn’t have much time left, as he has been exposed to radiation.

Victor Strand is impressed by Dorie’s detection skills and orders him to toss Howard off the roof. Even after this inhuman act, he learns that he doesn’t have Strand’s ear yet. And this leads him to turn on the villain of the series. With Baby Mo in tow, clad in makeshift armor, Dorie Sr. wades through a sea of zombies in the final moments of the episode, taking the young one to the safety of Morgan Jones (Lennie James).

In doing so, we learn that John Dorie Sr. has been bitten, and this valiant act will be his last in the franchise. This culminates in a heroic finale for a complicated and flawed man, who is redeemed at last.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12: The final verdict

Usually, the mid-season finale is a strong episode, and the quality generally begins to taper off until the season finale comes around. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 drifts away from this formula and is yet another winner.

While the mid-season finale itself was lackluster, every subsequent episode has seen a rather marked improvement in terms of quality. With Wes (Colby Hollman) as Strand's new lieutenant, one can only shudder to think of what horrors the two men will inflict next.

