Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 13 review: Alicia and Morgan make a terrifying discovery, Sherry has a secret

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 13 isn’t really the calm before the storm. True, the hour-long zombie-vaganza is a prelude to the attack on Strand’s tower. But so much happens during this week’s episode that dubbing it the mini-storm before the mega-storm is perhaps more accurate. Episode 13 is one of the stronger episodes in the second half of Season 7.

While Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 13 revolves around Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) play strong supporting characters. We see Morgan playing the pied piper, leading a multitude of walkers away from Strand’s tower. Without these walkers acting as the makeshift moat, the building is prone to attack.

Morgan’s aim is to lead them to a pit filled with countless other radioactive walkers. However, we soon learn that the pit is now empty. Someone seems to be letting these walkers out one by one. These walkers are then lured into the bunker of the Franklin Hotel, where Teddy Maddox (John Glover) had holed Alicia up when the nuclear warheads were detonated.

As for Dwight and Sherry, they experience a roller-coaster of emotions. There's the agony of seeing their old friend Wes (Colby Hollman) become Victor Strand’s right-hand man. There's the disappointment Dwight feels when he hears that Sherry was about to ready a raft for him to sail away. She was afraid that Strand would have become another Negan-like figure in his life. There’s the elation they feel when they find out that Sherry is pregnant.

There's also a passing of the torch, where Alicia hands (no pun intended) her signature weapon to Sherry. Ultimately, it was Morgan who sailed away with Baby Mo in tow, headed towards new horizons. Alicia will have to lead our company into battle against Strand, and yet she has her apprehensions.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 13: Why was Alicia stalling?

Alicia and Victor Strand share a unique connection. She admits to Morgan during the episode that she was stalling because she was afraid of what she would have to do to Strand. By the end of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 13, she realizes that there is no other way. There’s a battle on the horizon, and she is leading the charge for the good guys.

The performances in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 13 are excellent, and it’s great to see the complex relationship between Morgan and Alicia, the two protagonists of the series. Was this the last time that the two lead actors shared screen space? Time will reveal all.

Edited by Siddharth Satish