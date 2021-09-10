Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 trailer: A familiar face becomes the villain, connection to Rick Grimes?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 returns in the aftermath of the nuclear holocaust seen in Season 6. What happens when two apocalypses are clubbed in the very same show?

The CRM, the group that captured Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), is likely to play a factor in the seventh season, judging from the helicopter that features in the trailer below.

Get a closer look at our new season of @FearTWD Can’t wait for you guys to see what we’ve been up to! Save the date: October 17th @AMC_TV @AMCPlus subscribers can watch earlier! ❤️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️ #feartwd #twduniverse #TWDFamily #ftwdgrace pic.twitter.com/2VuZN43eGK — KarenDavid (@KarenDavid) September 9, 2021

The main villain from Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, however, may be someone fans have come to love and hate in equal measure.

Who is the villain in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7?

Judging from the Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 trailer, the show will have a very distinct, very different look going forward. It's also crazy to think that these events are happening in the same universe as the rest of the Walking Dead franchise, with other characters having absolutely no idea of the ongoings.

Based on the trailer and the events of the final two episodes of the sixth season, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is likely to embrace the darkness in him and become the primary villain. If the exchange between him and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) during the trailer is noted, it is clear that they are at odds.

Strand's morals have always been suspect, but it is crazy to see just how far along he has come. From being one of the guys fans rooted for back when the Clark family was around, Victor Strand is now past the point of redemption.

MORGAN AND GRACE NEXT TO A CRM HELICOPTER #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/S4CphwbiXE — ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕣 (@TWDandThangs99) September 9, 2021

As has been mentioned before, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 ties into the larger Walking Dead universe, as can be seen from the helicopter pictured here. Could there be a connection to Rick Grimes, someone Morgan knows very well, during this season? What role will Isabelle play in this season's arc?

If Season 6 was great, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 is all set to be extraordinary.

