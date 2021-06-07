Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Review (Spoiler Free): Where do the warheads land? Does the CRM appear? Does Morgan survive?

The Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale may be the best episode in the entire series. It's a fabulous way to cap off an already fantastic Season 6, as well as the episode that preceded it, with the best cliffhanger since Negan's infamous lineup.

Where do the 10 nuclear warheads land? Will our cast of characters survive? And did CRM, the mysterious group that took Rick Grimes away in a helicopter, show up in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale? Here is your spoiler-free review.

Note: The Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale has already aired on Amazon Prime, but those in the United States may be waiting for the official 13th June air-date. The lack of spoilers is for their benefit.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale review

How does a group that knows it has limited time before nuclear warheads wipe out everything spend its final minutes? Some scramble for shelter, like Daniel Salazar, Luciana, Charlie and the rabbi (finding a traitor in the process). Others like Teddy and Dakota seek the perfect view to witness this destruction. There are intimate moments between Morgan and Grace, as well as Dwitch and Sherry. There is a moment of deception orchestrated by Victor Strand, as one would expect, where he even pretends to be Morgan.

But all of these little components come together to create the perfect storm (or explosion) in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale. There are character deaths but they may not be the ones you think. The craziest thing about Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale is that it doesn't feature Alicia Clark, perhaps the most beloved character in the series, and it is still pretty great!

As for how the Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale ties into the overall Walking Dead Universe, let's just say that fans who're expecting a CRM appearance won't be disappointed. But no, there is sadly no Rick Grimes sighting in the episode, if that's what you're expecting.

Even without Alicia, the Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale is a testament to how far along the show has come since the previous season. If you used to be a fan who stopped watching the show, do yourself a favor and give Season 6 a chance. The season is fantastic, and the Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale is just perfect.

