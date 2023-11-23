Fellow Travelers complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

SK POP
By Praveen Kumar
Modified Nov 23, 2023 11:43 GMT
Fellow Travelers complete release schedule (Image via Showtime)
Ron Nyswaner’s Fellow Travelers made its debut on October 29, 2023, with the first episode being helmed by the creator himself. The series is a television adaptation of Thomas Mallon’s novel with the same name that was announced under production in October 2021 and later got greenlit by Showtime in April 2022.

The show eventually got lauded with a positive reception, having been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 94% of 48 critics and also garnering an 8.35/10 rating. Read this article to learn more about the complete schedule for the series, all the episodes, their release dates, where to watch them, and more.

How many episodes will there be in Fellow Travelers

Given the details disclosed prior to the show’s arrival, Fellow Travelers will be a miniseries comprising eight episodes that will run from October 29 to December 17, 2023. All episodes will be released weekly every Friday on Paramount+ at 12:00 am PT.

Below is a list with the complete schedule of the series with the exact release dates and titles:

Episode

Title

Date

Episode 1

You're Wonderful

October 29, 2023

Episode 2

Bulletproof

November 5, 2023

Episode 3

Hit Me

November 12, 2023

Episode 4

Your Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire

November 19, 2023

Episode 5

Promise You Won't Write

November 26, 2023

Episode 6

Beyond Measure

December 3, 2023

Episode 7

White Nights

December 10, 2023

Episode 8

Make It Easy

December 17, 2023

Where to watch Fellow Travelers? All TV networks and streaming options explored

All the latest episodes of the series will be dropped initially on Paramount+, the only streaming platform to stream it exclusively on its platform for viewers in the U.S. For viewers globally, Amazon Prime Video has made the series accessible on the Paramount+ channel along with a diverse range of exclusive content that is unavailable on other platforms.

The Showtime channel, one of the acclaimed cable TV networks in the U.S., will be airing the latest episodes every week on Sundays; after two days, it arrives on Paramount+. Both Showtime and Showtime 2 channels will rerun the episodes throughout the week.

All cast members in the series

After Showtime gave the green light to Fellow Travelers, it was eventually announced that Matt Bomer would executively produce the series and would also star as Hawkins Fuller, one of the two primary characters in the story. Later, the Bridgerton star, Jonathan Bailey, was revealed to be portraying the role of Tim Laughlin.

Below is the complete list of cast members and their characters:

  • Matt Bomer as Hawkins Fuller
  • Jonathan Bailey as Tim Laughlin
  • Jelani Alladin as Marcus Hooks[3]
  • Linus Roache as Senator Wesley Smith
  • Noah J. Ricketts as Frankie Hines
  • Allison Williams as Lucy Smith
  • Will Brill as Roy Cohn
  • Chris Bauer as Senator Joseph R. McCarthy
  • Erin Neufer as Mary Johnson
  • Matt Visser as David Schine
  • Christine Horne as Jean Kerr
  • David Tomlinson as Eddie Kofler

What is Fellow Travelers all about

Fellow Travelers showcases Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s gripping chemistry as Hawkins Fuller and Tim Laughlin in the wake of the Lavender Scare (anti-LGBTQ sentiments) and the Red Scare (fear of communism). Hawkins, aka Hawk, being one of the important members of the State Department, takes his job very seriously.

However, under the make-believe facade, he grapples with the challenge of concealing his true identity to safeguard his job, a significant secret about being homosexual. As fate would have it, he encounters Timothy, and their mutual attraction ignites a passionate romance, setting the stage for a turbulent love story between them.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Fellow Travelers as 2023 progresses.

Edited by Praveen Kumar
