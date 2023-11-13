Fellow Travelers episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fellow Travelers episode 4 will be released on Friday, November 17, 2023, on Paramount+. The upcoming episode will primarily focus on Hawk’s latest discovery of McCarthy, which would eventually destroy his career and would certainly put him in a tight spot.

The latest episode continued delving into the depths of Hawk and Tim’s relationship amidst the crisis. However, it still didn’t answer the reason behind the separation of the main duo. Given that things are expected to take a drastic turn in the upcoming installment, it can be expected that the circumstances would likely affect the bond between Tim and Hawk, putting their relationship to test.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Fellow Travelers mini-series.

Fellow Travelers episode 4 release date and time zones for selective regions and where to watch

Fellow Travelers episode 4 will first be released on Paramount+ on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. The episode will be aired on the Showtime channel after two days, which is on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 6:00 pm PT. Showtime and Showtime 2 will also rerun the episodes of Fellow Travelers throughout the week.

Fellow Travelers episode 4 will be streamed exclusively on Showtime and Paramount+. Below are the release dates for Fellow Travelers episode 4 on Paramount+ across the regions alongside the respective timezones:

Pacific Time: Friday, November 17, 12 am

Central Time: Friday, November 17, 8 am

Eastern Time: Friday, November 17, 3 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, November 17, 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, November 17, 3 am

Central European Summer Time: Friday, November 17, 8 am

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, November 17, 6 pm

Eastern European Time: Friday, November 17, 9 am

Fellow Travelers episode 3: A brief recap

Fellow Travelers episode 3 continued from where it left off in the previous installment, resuming on the heartfelt reunion of Hawk and Tim after so many years. Hawk was heartbroken and surrounded by guilt after learning that Tim had Kaposi Sarcoma, a type of cancer, and there wasn’t much time left for him.

Traversing back to the 1950s, the Red Scare (fear of communism) and the Lavender Scare (anti-LGBTQ sentiments) were reaching their full impact. Hawk decided to spend some time with Tim, so they left for a brief vacation where they could be themselves, away from the sight of others.

Marcus and Frankie grew closer to each other as time went on. The latter wanted the former to come to his drag show, which ended up being a disaster, causing tension and bitterness between the two. However, they managed to get back together eventually.

Meanwhile, David Schine’s draft status was changed from 4F to 1A, making him eligible to serve. As Roy didn’t want him to serve in the military, he came up with his research to discover communist ties working out of Fort Monmouth. Roy decided to frame the army’s Fort Monmouth radar laboratories and higher officials as corrupt to avoid Schine being drafted.

Elsewhere, adding up to his arsenal, Hawk discovered strong evidence regarding McCarthy being a hypocrite as he was revealed to be homosexual, who manipulated and took advantage of an individual named Daniel Cherney and made false promises to him. Meanwhile, McCarthy announced to the media that he was engaged to Jean Kerr.

Traversing back to the present, the episode saw Tim urging Hawk to get tested for HIV and AIDS, to which he agreed eventually.

What to expect from Fellow Travelers episode 4 (speculative)

Fellow Travelers episode 4 is titled "Your Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire." The upcoming installment will possibly share his recent discovery of McCarthy’s hypocrisy with Senator Smith and Marcus to strike back at him. With this information surfacing, tensions are expected to escalate among the characters, adding complexity to the plot.

Fellow Travelers episode 4 will also reveal Hawk’s health as he awaits the reports to see what life throws at him next. More secrets will be unraveled, further intensifying the intrigue and drama within the narrative.

